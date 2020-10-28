Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 28
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 27-October-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|184.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|184.85p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP14.59m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 27-October-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|71.68p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|72.00p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.49m
|Net borrowing level:
|23%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de