City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 27-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.85p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP14.59m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 27-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.68p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.00p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP32.49m

Net borrowing level: 23%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528