

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):



-Earnings: -$243 million in Q3 vs. -$212 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.80 in Q3 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$216 million or -$0.71 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.18 billion in Q3 vs. $1.52 billion in the same period last year.



