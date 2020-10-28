

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $79.58 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $44.06 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.27 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $583.70 million from $556.47 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $86.27 Mln. vs. $70.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $583.70 Mln vs. $556.47 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

