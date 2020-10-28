Reduces Application Processing Time from Nearly Two Hours to Four Minutes, Supporting More than 1,900 Freelance Workers

Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, and Dutch platinum partner BMconsultants today announces Kofax Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is helping BAR Organization quickly process freelance worker applications for emergency COVID-19 funding in three Dutch municipalities: Barendrecht, Albrandswaard and Ridderkerk. The effort is saving the Dutch municipality thousands of hours of manual data entry while getting COVID-19 relief to constituents faster.

TOZO (Tijdelijke Overbruggingsregeling Zelfstandig Ondernemers) is a measure that provides funding from the Netherlands' government to freelance workers facing income loss related to COVID-19. Manual data entry and processing can take up to two hours per application and is prone to human error. The BMconsultants solution, built with Kofax RPA, has significantly reduced the time it takes to process each application to just four minutes. This 96 percent time-savings allows BAR Organization to quickly address the needs of more than 1,900 freelance workers to date.

In addition to reducing the manual time to process, Kofax RPA enables organizations to easily integrate information from external and internal sources and utilize process orchestration to improve journeys for high-value customers, streamline operations and exploit new business opportunities.

"If we'd had to process all the funding applications we've received in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown by hand, we'd still be doing it. Instead, our team is completely on top of the work, freeing them to focus on applicants requiring additional support," says Dick Slottje, Social Domain Information Consultant at BAR Organization. "The quality of our services will benefit greatly from the work we're doing with Kofax and BMconsultants, and we look forward to exploring new opportunities to infuse automation into our back-office operations."

"This is another instance exemplifying how Kofax RPA is helping organizations with mission-critical operational workflow operations especially vital during this time of crisis," says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. "Companies and government agencies across the globe have a newfound need to react quickly in the wake of the pandemic, and Kofax intelligent automation is proving its worth by enabling these organizations to digitally transform their operations today while scaling for tomorrow."

BMconsultants is a platinum-level member of Kofax's Global Partner Program, using Kofax RPA and Kofax Mailroom Automation to build solutions for its customers throughout the Netherlands.

About BAR

BAR Organization is a local government body providing public services to the three Dutch municipalities of Barendrecht, Albrandswaard and Ridderkerk. From three offices throughout the region, BAR Organization delivers a wide range of back-office and front-line government services supporting more than 125,000 inhabitants across the municipalities.

About BMconsultants

Headquartered in Soesterberg in the Netherlands, BMconsultants is an expert provider of business process automation solutions and a Kofax Partner since 2006. Through its smart digital solutions, BMconsultants helps businesses reduce the cost and complexity of manual workflows and liberate employees to focus on value-added activities. For more information visit www.bmconsultants.com.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow-today. Kofax's Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform document intensive workflows. Customers realize greater agility and resiliency by combining our process orchestration, cognitive capture, RPA, output management, analytics and mobile capabilities to speed time-to-value and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability while mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit kofax.com.

