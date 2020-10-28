Commitment to Sustainability Secures Two More Prestigious Wins for DigiPlex at Global Carrier Awards

Industry recognizes DigiPlex's leadership on this important issue

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a virtual ceremony last weekDigiPlex was once again recognized for the important work it has done to promote the issue of sustainability of data centers. Broadcast live from London, Paris & Dubai on 22nd October, the Global Carrier Awards celebrated the achievements of the wholesale telecoms industry. DigiPlex won the Best Marketing Campaign and Best Environmental, Social and Governmental (ESG) Initiative Awards.

"This Nordic data center powerhouse has impressed our panel of judges with innovative and market-disrupting strategies," said the Global Carrier Awards representative presenting the awards to DigiPlex.

Judges for both awards categories were impressed by DigiPlex's commitment to sustainability and the way in which the company chose to leverage its sustainability leadership by boldly focusing marketing on this key issue. The judges also agreed that businesses must put sustainability at the heart of operations and commended DigiPlex for its actions and leadership in this area.

Both awards recognized the important impact that the 'Sustainability at the Core' campaign has had in the market. This year DigiPlex extended this commitment with its third Sustainability Report. It raises the bar on detail, transparency and commitments to targets aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals setting a new standard for the industry.

Wiljar Nesse, CEO at DigiPlex, commented; "This ESG award is a well-earned milestone for everyone here at DigiPlex and combined with yet another award for our marketing team completes a significant 'double' at a ceremony watched by global leaders across the industry."

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy, Marketing and Communications Officer at DigiPlex, added; "These are the 5th and 6th awards that we've won this year for our work in challenging conventional thinking around data centres through pioneering marketing and communication efforts. These top accolades further cement our reputation for thought-leadership in sustainability with current and future customers, partners and other key interest groups."

The full ceremony can be viewed here.

Connect with DigiPlex

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/commitment-to-sustainability-secures-two-more-prestigious-wins-for-digiplex-at-global-carrier-awards,c3226969

The following files are available for download: