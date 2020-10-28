Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp.(CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") is pleased to make the following announcements:

Q1 2021 Results: The Company reported gross sales of USD $209,591 for Q1 2020, with the full financial statements for the quarter and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of increasing sales since the company launched CENTR.

Record Preliminary Q2 Sales. Based on preliminary financial data, the Company today announced that Q2 sales and shipments of CENTR have already reached over USD $365,000 for the current quarter ending November 30, 2020, an increase of 70% over today's reported Q1 numbers.

"Even with more than one month left in this quarter, we have seen vast levels of sales growth", said the Company's CEO, Joseph Meehan. "While we knew that sales were increasing, the entire CENTR team is thrilled to see that consumers are discovering CENTR so quickly."

The Company expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings in January 2021, in line with reporting requirements.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a functional beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

