

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales grew in September after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.0 percent increase in August.



In July, retail sales rose 3.5 percent.



Retail sales in durables gained 4.3 percent in September, while those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in September.



In the three months ended in September, retail sales rose 2.3 percent compared to previous three month period.



