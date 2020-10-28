

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.51 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $2.11 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 billion or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $3.84 billion from $4.47 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.61 Bln. vs. $2.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $3.84 Bln vs. $4.47 Bln last year.



