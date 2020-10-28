World-Class Technology and Impactful Content Will Build Stronger Connections with Allocator Community

iConnections, the industry-leading community that seamlessly connects investment managers and allocators through a personalized, secure and information-rich platform, today announced a technology and content partnership with TD Prime Services, LLC, a SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer.

Under the terms of the strategic partnership, TD Prime Services will adopt iConnections' platform and technology for:

The ability for TD Prime Services to host their own capital introduction and thought leadership virtual events with iConnections.

Platinum sponsorship of iConnections' alternative investment in-person conference in January 2022 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, which will be the year's premier gathering of managers and allocators.

The ability for TD Prime Services' capital introduction teams to arrange meetings and view activity updates between their client managers and allocators.

Ron Biscardi, co-founder and CEO of iConnections, said, "We are thrilled to have TD Prime Services as a strategic partner of iConnections to utilize our world-class technology and content offering. Virtual engagement, combined with bringing the investment community together in-person, is the hybrid model of the future. TD Prime Services embraces the importance of sophisticated technology, knowledge sharing and smart, thoughtful content to develop impactful relationships with the allocator community."

Josh Leonardi, U.S. Head of Capital Introductions at TD Prime Services, said, "Ron and his team at iConnections are creating the future of cap intro and relationship building with allocators. Their technology offering and comprehensive content platform is an extremely compelling business building opportunity for cap intro teams."

iConnections also recently announced the iConnections Investment Institute (TIII) which offers premier, unbiased, non-commercial educational investment forums for senior investment decision-makers from leading endowments, foundations, pension funds, hospitals/healthcare, single family offices (SFOs), multi-family offices (MFOs), RIAs, consultants, outsourced CIO firms, asset management firms and other financial institutions.

About iConnections

iConnections is a community that connects the investment management industry year-round. Its software platform seamlessly connects managers and allocators for virtual meetings, giving managers the ability to subscribe and share information with allocators who can efficiently select and meet managers all on one platform. Uniquely, purpose and philanthropy are embedded in the way iConnections works, with charitable initiatives and fundraising a central pillar of the ecosystem. The scalable technology powering iConnections can be used for bespoke events by managers, allocators and service providers. In an environment where physical events and meetings are no longer the norm, they reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit https://www.iconnections.io/ to learn more about how iConnections helps people invest in progress. iConnections believes a better-connected investment community makes a bigger difference in the world.

