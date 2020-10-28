

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined further in September, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 3.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.0 percent fall in August.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in September, same as seen in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices rose 0.3 percent month-on-month and declined by 3.8 percent from a year ago in September.



Producer prices in the foreign market remained unchanged monthly in September and decreased 1.1 percent yearly.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the non-EU trade surplus increased to EUR 5.322 billion in September from EUR 2.785 billion in the same month last year.



In August, the trade surplus was EUR 3.581 billion.



Exports rose 3.0 percent annually in September, after a 9.9 percent decline in August.



Imports decreased 12.4 percent yearly in September, following a 16.6 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 8.3 percent and imports fell 2.7 percent.



