

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales rose in September, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in September, after a 1.1 percent rise in August.



Retail sales grew 9.7 percent year-on-year in September, after a 8.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales increased by 1.0 percent monthly and rose 7.4 percent yearly in September.



The retail sales value gained 7.2 percent yearly in September and rose 1.7 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de