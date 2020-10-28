Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.10.2020
WKN: 896938 ISIN: NO0003679102 Ticker-Symbol: 8NR 
Berlin
28.10.20
14:13 Uhr
1,721 Euro
-0,095
-5,25 %
28.10.2020 | 13:58
NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Sweden - SEK 35 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Transport Administration has appointed NRC Sverige AB, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for rehabilitation of the catenary system on the railway connection between Åstorp and Ängelholm in Sweden.

The contract is valued at approximately SEK 35 million, and will involve rail services such as electro and groundwork.

The work will commence in December 2020 and the project is scheduled for completion in September 2021.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group +47 91 74 15 92.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-sweden---sek-35-million,c3227035

