The global thermal energy storage market size is poised to grow by 1,956.30 MW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio.

Thermal storage enhances the solar plant system's flexibility by extending the rate of solar electricity generation and improving its coincidence with existing demand. This is accomplished by reducing constraints of ramping and minimum generation levels in CSP plants. The use of thermal energy storage in CSP plants allows generating power in adverse weather conditions as well as with no reduction in the operating efficiency. Additionally, the cost of electricity generation using CSP plants has reduced significantly in recent years. The cost of electricity generation from projects commissioned from 2020 onwards is expected to decrease by up to 70%. These factors are increasing the demand for the installation of CSP plants and will drive the thermal energy storage market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major thermal energy storage market growth came from the MSES segment. The MSES segment holds the largest market share of the global thermal energy storage market. The most significant reason for the dominance of MSES in the global thermal energy storage market is its low-temperature loss, which results in longer storage periods. This helps plants in generating electricity in adverse weather conditions. MSES is used in large-scale solar plants such as CSP to produce electricity round the clock. However, the thermal energy storage market share growth by the MSES segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the PCM segment.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising focus on more reliable sources of energy and traditional sources of energy, such as fossil fuels, moving toward extinction will significantly drive thermal energy storage market growth in this region over the forecast period. China is a key market for thermal energy storage in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global thermal energy storage market is fragmented. Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Amsted Industries, Araner, BrightSource Energy Inc., CALMAC, DN Tanks Inc., EnergyNest, McDermott International Inc., and SENER group are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this thermal energy storage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the thermal energy storage market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Use of Thermal Energy Storage in Smart Cities and Smart Buildings will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing use of thermal energy storage in smart cities and smart buildings is one of the significant thermal energy storage market trends that will impact the growth of the market across the globe. Market experts predict that the dependence on fuel-based energy is expected to be eliminated with the concept of smart cities. The need for peak load electricity distribution demand will lead to the adoption of thermal energy storage systems. The demand charges can be reduced significantly from on-peak to off-peak rates by using cooling technologies such as PCM. With growing applications and cost-efficient solutions, thermal energy storage is becoming an essential component for smart cities. As a result of such factors, the thermal energy storage market will grow during the forecast period.

Thermal Energy Storage Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermal energy storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermal energy storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermal energy storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermal energy storage market vendors

