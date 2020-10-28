Newswire Generates E-Commerce Sales Opportunities for Retailers With EMA GT Sales Accelerator

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / ?At a time at which the retail industry has seen thousands of brick-and-mortar stores struggle due to social distancing limitations and economic shutdowns, e-commerce providers have revived the entrepreneurial dreams of countless businesses owners by providing them with the opportunity to continue to sell products and services online. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator is now helping e-commerce stores amplify their sales efforts through strategic content distribution, media outreach campaigns, and lead generation processes.

Virtual shopping is here to stay thanks to e-commerce business models, which means the e-commerce marketing and sales strategies will remain prevalent as well. According to Ruth Bolton of Entrepreneur Magazine, virtual shopping experiences made possible by the e-commerce takeover have changed "... when, where, and how people shop, creating space to rebuild and reimagine relationships with customers."

"Marketing funnels for retailers are pivoting from in-person sales previously to today's online shopping experience," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "Shoppers are more reluctant to take potential health risks associated with in-person experiences. They are much more likely to visit an online marketplace if they are engaged properly through successful campaigns."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator provides the groundwork needed to penetrate the digital marketplace and position e-commerce businesses in the minds of qualified prospects and would-be customers.

"The digital marketing aspect of the Sales Accelerator is where lead generation is truly amplified. In addition to media outreach leads, businesses can gain qualified prospects through direct email marketing campaigns executed by the Earned Media Advantage Strategists," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP Earned Media Advantage Business.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator drives results quickly for e-commerce stores by providing in-house marketing and communications teams with the ability to effectively apply go-to-market strategies.

Gain more exposure to targeted customers and prospects with Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

