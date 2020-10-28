Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2020) - Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (CSE: DWR), a consolidator in the water industry, is adding a unique silicium rich mineral water source to its portfolio. Through the acquisition of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aquanor Inc., the company obtains a 100% interest in a unique water source located in St-Joseph de Coleraine, Quebec.





Dominion Water has secured a permit to extract 71 million litres per year of a very highly sought after specialty water containing 13 parts per million silicium content. One of the significant benefits of silica, also known as silica dioxide, is its role in strengthening bones. Both human and animal models have shown that silica supplementation can directly improve the integrity of bones and reduce their fragility.

Studies have also shown that silica helps form the building blocks of collagen, a protein found in skin, cartilage, blood, muscles and ligaments that helps keep skin elastic. Silica has been shown to help the heart and immune system and reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, also known as hardening of the arteries, and may prevent Alzheimer's.

Andrew Lindzon, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to have entered into the Agreement with Aquanor. We have a full end to end strategy for packaging and distributing this prized and highly specialized water. Fiji Water became a global iconic brand because of its pure and mineral rich water. We intend to grow North America's only naturally produced 13 ppm (parts per million) Silicium water source in a similar fashion, through a health and wellness theme."

According to a July report by ReportLinker, the global market for Bottled Water is projected to reach US$307.6 billion by 2025, driven by the growing need to slake the thirst of a growing world population.

World population is poised to grow from 7.8 billion in 2019 to over 9.8 billion by 2050. Against the backdrop of compelling evidence of the benefits of proper hydration, per capita consumption of water is expected to increase between 5 liters to 8 liters per day.

Dominion Water's operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. The company currently controls more than 30% of Quebec's volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding.

The company is well funded, having recently raised $650,000 from the placement of 6.5 million units priced at $0.10.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.DWRcorp.ca, contact Jean Gosselin at 514-707-0223 or by email at jgosselin@DWRcorp.ca.

