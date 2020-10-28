Andersen Global continues to focus on its expansion strategy in the European region with the addition of KALO ASSOCIATES in Albania.

The firm, founded in 1994 by Managing Partner Perparim Kalo, is a leading law firm in Albania. With a team of eight Partners and 30 professionals, the firm has proven capabilities in banking and finance, corporate, commercial litigation and arbitration, employment, tax, infrastructure, intellectual property, and real estate. In addition to working with large projects and investors and IFIs, including a number of Fortune 500 companies, the firm has contributed to the development of a modern commercial legislation and regulatory framework through involvement in the drafting of laws on secured transactions, financial leasing, pension funds, collective investment funds, telecommunications, concessions, renewable energy and energy efficiency. Additionally, the firm is highly ranked by IFLR1000, Chambers and Legal 500.

"As the business environment continues to change and our clients' operations continue to grow, they want to partner with a firm that possesses the skills, knowledge and ability to adapt to their evolving needs," Perparim said. "Collaborating with Andersen Global will enable us to enhance our capabilities and support the growth of our clients by providing seamless service regardless of borders."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Our expansion strategy has allowed our organization to rapidly scale its platform globally, creating a formidable presence that consists of firms who set the standard for client services in their respective markets. Perparim and his team are no exception and demonstrate the highest professional standards and a commitment to stewardship. They provide additional synergistic coverage to the region and integrate well with our global approach."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 210 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

