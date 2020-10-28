Predictive Analytics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 35.45 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 - Published on Valuates Reports in Data Management Category.

The Global Predictive Analytics Market size was valued at USD 7.32 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.45 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of predictive analytics market size are the increase in the adoption of predictive modeling software, an increase in spending by governments in support of Big Data initiatives, and the increase in Big Data technology adoption.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis and the current global Predictive Analytics Market market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities and the strategic assessment.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Predictive Analytics Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1V25/Predictive_Analytics_Industry

COVID-19 IMPACT ON PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET

Demand and supply processes were interrupted by the covid-19 pandemic situation. Manufacturers need real-time visibility into demand and inventory status to make informed decisions in order to be at the top of demand during the covid-19. Predictive analytics has made it possible for manufacturers to decide how many goods they can produce, and it has also helped to decide what production line priority should be, based on demand patterns to ensure that production is never stopped.

Due to such advantages, the predictive analytics market size is expected to grow during the COVID-19 period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1V25/predictive-analytics-industry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The growth of the Predictive Analytics Market size is driven by increased awareness among organizations of the vast volume of data produced to predict future results through the use of predictive analytics solutions.

Increased internet use, combined with the availability of numerous internet access sources, has contributed to an increase in data generation. Thus, using this knowledge to make correct business plans and decisions helps in optimizing the revenue. Predictive analytics helps utilize the information from current and historical datasets to predict potential future outcomes by using statistics and modeling techniques. This feature is, in turn, expected to increase the growth of predictive analytics market size.

Furthermore, the incorporation of IoT and AI into predictive analytics and the increase in demand for predictive analytics by SMEs are expected to fuel the growth of predictive analytics market size during the forecast period.

Ask for Customization Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1V25/Predictive_Analytics_Industry

PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The global predictive analytics solution segment is expected to hold the largest predictive analytics market share based on components during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the benefit offered. Predictive analytics solutions offer advantages such as business-critical insights into what could happen in the future, consumer behavior insights, and fraud prevention.

Based on type, the customer analytics segment is expected to hold the largest predictive analytics market share due to the need to analyze large amounts of customer data across multiple sources such as touchpoints and e-commerce sites.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest predictive analytics market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to technological innovations and a strong presence of established market players. In addition, funding given to potential entrants by venture capitalists is expected to alleviate market competition.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing implementation and acceptance of advanced predictive analytics solutions can be due to the regional market's fast growth.

Ask for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1V25/Predictive_Analytics_Industry

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global predictive analytics market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and predictive analytics market opportunity.

The current market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the predictive analytics industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the predictive analytics market.

Key Market Segments:

By Component

Solution

Customer Analytics



Financial Analytics



Risk Analytics



Marketing & Sales Analytics



Supply Chain Analytics



Network Analytics



Web & Social Media Analytics



Others

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Key Market Players

Alteryx, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Information Builders

International Business Machines Corporation

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

