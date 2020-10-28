UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing Viruses

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has hurt a large number of businesses but there are some segments that are actually growing not just in spite of the pandemic, but in response to it! The global UC-V market is one of the latter. In many countries hospitals and healthcare institutions are working around the clock to treat patients and clean surfaces with UV-C radiation. Many believe that UV-C radiation can have a meaningful contribution based on existing evidence. Studies show that UV-C radiation, which is invisible to the human eye in the wavelength between 200 - 280 nanometers (nm), at the specific wavelength of 253.7 nm it can be used for disinfection or purification as it breaks the DNA of micro-organisms and makes them harmless. UV-C radiation can be used to eliminate viruses, bacteria and molds from water, air and surfaces. UVC radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water, and nonporous surfaces. UVC radiation has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria, such as tuberculosis. For this reason, UVC lamps are often called "germicidal" lamps. Active Companies from around the market include:Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI), The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX), Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA).

Hospitals, other healthcare institutions and public spaces, including schools (during nights or after closing when no persons are in the room) can design UV-C installations and/or cleaning schedules for using UV-C radiation that can help in neutralizing viruses. It will also eliminate any other virus that could complicate the recovery of patients, both now and in the future. As such, UV-C can help to eliminate the COVID-19 virus from surfaces and reduce the risk of future virus outbreaks. The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) reported that it: "… believes that UV disinfection technologies can play a role in a multiple barrier approach to reducing the transmission of the virus causing COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, based on current disinfection data and empirical evidence. UV is a known disinfectant for air, water and surfaces that can help to mitigate the risk of acquiring an infection in contact with the COVID-19 virus when applied correctly. "The IUVA has assembled leading experts from around the world to develop guidance on the effective use of UV technology, as a disinfection measure, to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 virus. Established in 1999, the IUVA is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of ultraviolet technologies to help address public health and environmental concerns," says Dr. Ron Hofmann, Professor at the University of Toronto, and President of the IUVA."

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) BREAKING NEWS:Applied UV, Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing and Joint Development Agreement with Axis Lighting to Commercialize LED-based Technologies in UV-C Devices to Inactivate Pathogens on Surfaces in the Hospital Market - Applied UV, Inc. ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of ultra violet C ("UV-C") light utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), and Axis Lighting, Inc. of Quebec, Canada, have entered into an exclusive license and joint development agreement. The companies will collaborate on the development and commercialization of new LED-based technologies and solutions in UV-C products that are designed to neutralize pathogens on physical surfaces in hospitals located in North America.

"Axis Lighting is the ideal partner for SteriLumen in the hospital market," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "In addition to their proven commercial product success and go-to-market capabilities, Axis shares SteriLumen's vision for innovation to address better healthcare outcomes and the rising global demand for pathogen control solutions that provide outstanding efficacy and safety. This collaboration leverages the capabilities and strengths of each partner and achieves our objective to retain significant value for Applied UV's shareholders."

"We are delighted to announce this win-win strategic development agreement, paving the way for a growing partnership, said Howard Yaphe, CEO of Axis Lighting. "Axis and SteriLumen share the same passion and vision when it comes to the role the lighting industry can play in addressing the ever-increasing threat posed by Hospital Acquired Infections ("HAIs"). Our combined strengths - Axis Lighting's expertise in performance-focused engineering and its significant manufacturing and marketing capabilities, and SteriLumen's technical expertise and innovation - create a potent opportunity for success. At its core, the partnership will be driven by the shared values of both companies, which are focused on delivering safe, effective and cost-efficient solutions for our customers."

Founded in 1991, Axis Lighting is one of the largest independent architectural lighting companies in North America and operates a manufacturing facility with on-site design, engineering, and marketing staff to deliver high-performance LED luminaires for general, ambient and task lighting in offices, as well as in commercial and institutional spaces.

BalancedCare by Axis provides healthcare lighting for wellness, offering patent-pending performance lighting for both visual comfort and functionality. BalancedCare addresses a number of requirements of today's complex healthcare environment, including infection control, and is supported and distributed through 98 Axis agents across North America.For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites:https://www.applieduvinc.com/ https://sterilumen.com/ https://munnworks.com/

An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter, a global clinical diagnostics leader, recently announced that it was awarded funding by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for a multi-center clinical trial to validate the ability of its Monocyte Distribution Width (MDW) hematology biomarker to aid in the rapid detection of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Recently defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MIS-C is a rare but severe complication seen in children following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) announced this month it has entered into strategic agreements with Violet Defense LLC an innovator of patented germicidal UV lighting technology that kills bacteria and inactivates viruses, and Puro Lighting LLC, a lighting and technology company that uses Violet Defense technology to create UV disinfection* solutions for many different industries and categories.

In partnership with these organizations, Acuity Brands will now be able to offer UV disinfection* luminaires with a pulsed xenon lamp and UV transmissive lens, in unoccupied spaces to quickly kill bacteria and inactivate viruses. The compact size of the UV disinfection products from both companies make them unobtrusive when installed in a ceiling and easier to implement than many traditional UV solutions.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) recently report that each year schools face the challenge of preventing one cough or sneeze from turning into a cold or flu outbreak. For schools that have decided to resume in-person learning, the added pressure of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means taking every possible safety precaution is of the utmost importance. Recognizing the gap in tools available to educators that provide real-time information, Clorox developed an experimental device to help detect an uptick in illness indicators, including fevers, coughs and sneezes.

A new survey from Clorox found that 79 percent of parents believe that implementing technological solutions in schools can help combat the spread of illness. The new device will be donated to select schools around the country and will launch with an initial beta test this fall to help educators and students return to classrooms more safely and confidently.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom has started the rolling review process of mRNA-1273, the Company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19. This announcement follows positive results from a preclinical viral challenge study of mRNA-1273 and the positive interim analysis of the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 in adults (ages 18-55 years) and older adults (ages 56-70 and 71+) published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Moderna has initiated the rolling submission of mRNA-1273 data for rolling review, in consideration of a potential authorization by the MHRA, provided the vaccine candidate meets the MHRA's rigorous standards of safety, effectiveness, and quality standards. This rolling review process allows the MHRA to begin its independent assessment using the information submitted by Moderna and accept new evidence as it becomes available until the application is deemed complete. This process can reduce time to authorization while maintaining usual high standards of safety, efficacy, and quality.

