Mittwoch, 28.10.2020
Unglaublicher News-Flow!!! Diese Firma liefert einfach gewaltig ab!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Berlin
28.10.20
15:41 Uhr
4,850 Euro
-0,210
-4,15 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2020 | 15:05
Suominen Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company ownership in Suominen decreased to below 5 percent

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on October 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen Corporation has on October 28, 2020 received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Suominen Corporation has fallen below the threshold of 5 percent.

1. Identity of the issuer: Suominen Corporation

2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation and full name of the shareholder:

Name: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
City and country of residence: Helsinki, Finland


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: October 27, 2020

6. Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5% Below 5%58,259,219
Position of previous notification (if applicable)9.1% 9.1%

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI00090108622 735 980 4,70 %


SUOMINEN CORPORATION


For further information, please contact: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel +358 50 540 9747



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
