DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2020 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 27/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 240.3620 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 266289 CODE: USMV ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 86752 EQS News ID: 1143668 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 28, 2020 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)