

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces decision on interest rates. Economists forecast the benchmark rate to remain at 0.25 percent.



The loonie traded mixed against its major rivals before the decision. While it rose against the aussie, it weakened against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 78.56 versus the yen, 1.5587 versus the euro, 1.3280 versus the greenback and 0.9377 versus the aussie at 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de