CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Canada maintained the benchmark rate at 0.25 percent. The loonie weakened against its major rivals after the decision.



The loonie was trading at 78.45 versus the yen, 1.5604 versus the euro, 1.3294 versus the greenback and 0.9388 versus the aussie around 10:04 am ET.



