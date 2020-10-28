Vertical Farming Market Size Worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 20.1%: Emergen Research

The growing demand for organic food and the scarcity of natural resources are driving the demand for the market

Market Size - USD 2.90 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.1%, Market Trends - Increasing utilization of hydroponics method.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market is driven by the surging demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns, such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater due to the application of chemical-based solutions, have increased the vertical farming system's adoption.

The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the vertical farming sector growth. The scarcity of space in densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and lower transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market's growth over the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/238

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020 , an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy , Europe . The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in , . The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production. Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

The lighting segment accounted for the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 as the lighting devices help the rapid growth of the plant. The LED lighting technology is increasingly being used by horticulture farmers due to the enhanced efficiency and long lifespan of the technologically advanced LEDs.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 due to the growing demand for food owing to the rising global population. The scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries is also a driving factor for the region's growth.

region held the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 due to the growing demand for food owing to the rising global population. The scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries is also a driving factor for the region's growth. Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of structure, growth mechanisms, offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based



Shipping-container

Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics



Hydroponics



Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Climate Control



Lighting



Hydroponic Components



Sensors

Order Now:https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/238

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Command and Control Systems Market By Application (Military Commands, Homeland Security & Cyber Protection, Government Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Commands), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (Products, Services), End Users (Army, Air force, Navy, Defense Intelligence, Commercial Services), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Healthcare Chatbots Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance, Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance), By End User, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market By Platform (Airborne, Terrestrial, Satellite), By Application (Disaster Management, Last Mile Access, Data Transmission, and Others), By End-Use (Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunication, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Drone Delivery Service Market By Duration (Short and Long Duration), By Range (Short and Long Range), By Package Size (< kilograms, 2-5 kilograms, >5 kilograms), By Application (Food, Retail Good, Postal and Medical Aids Delivery, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist|

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-vertical-farming-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg