

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's is offering a sneak peek of its Black Friday deals for this year, so that shoppers can get a head start on finding some of the biggest holiday deals.



The department store chain has unveiled its Black Friday deals that will be available next month across categories, including fashion, fine jewelry, tech, beauty, toys and home specials. Some of the deals will be available for as low as $5.



Macy's said that starting November 4, customers will be able to shop for new deals each week with an updated assortment of specially-curated, early-access specials. Shoppers can purchase from the comforts of their home on the company's website and through the app, or in-store.



'This year, Black Friday at Macy's is about allowing our customer to shop when, where and how they want - safely and friction free. Macy's is unveiling our biggest holiday deals earlier than ever, with specially-curated deals available online and in stores throughout the month of November,' said Abigail James, Macy's senior vice president of customer activation.



Some of this year's top deals for less than $5 include Black & Decker Glass Bowl Chopper, Hot Wheels monster trucks bash-ups vehicle, Barbie Dreamtopia Chelsea Doll, and Tzumi headphones, with all these items available for $3.99 each.



Deals for under $10 include Bella Mini Bakers for $6.99, Weatherproof & Isotoner slippers for $9.99, and Philosophy shower gels for $10. Under $20 deals include MAC lipsticks for $15.00, Estee Lauder lip gloss for $19.50, and Fashion watch gift sets for $19.99.



Macy's is also offering 20 percent discount on select toys from Hasbro, Mattel, Fisher Price & more, and 50 percent discount on designer handbags and Free People sweaters. In addition, the retailer is offering 65 percent off on Effy fine jewelry and Brookstone headphones & speakers. The company noted that KitchenAid 5 QT Artisan with Free Flex Edge Attachment will be available for $229.99.



While Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday deals will be available all day on the company's website and Macy's app. Stores will re-open on Friday, November 27.



