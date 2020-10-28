Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Unglaublicher News-Flow!!! Diese Firma liefert einfach gewaltig ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Berlin
28.10.20
08:08 Uhr
7,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9507,40017:14
PR Newswire
28.10.2020 | 17:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neonode and TNBTECH of South Korea Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

STOCKHOLM , Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with TNBTECH Co., Ltd., to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.

TNBTECH is an experienced semiconductor, module and solutions provider whose mission is to deliver valuable growth to its customers by offering stable and innovative products. TNBTECH has an extensive sales and distribution organization as well as experienced engineers to help and guide customers at every stage, from product design to volume production.

"This agreement with TNBTECH provides a local sales and engineering team to work with customers in the Korean market to achieve rapid deployment of Neonode contactless touch products in customer projects," said Neonode CEO Dr. Urban Forssell.

Mr. Jaesung Park, CEO of TNBTECH, added "Over the past decade, TNBTECH has established its reputation as the full-service partner organizations to turn to for IoT innovation, and more quickly bringing products to market. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Neonode."

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Tel: +46 (8) 667 1717

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-and-tnbtech-of-south-korea-sign-value-added-reseller-agreement,c3226998

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3226998/1327197.pdf

Neonode and TNBTECH of South Korea Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

NEONODE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.