Newgate Funding Plc - Notices to Noteholders

28 October 2020

Newgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697

Notices to Noteholders

Notices to Noteholders of the Company is available for inspection on the following links:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322356/UKO2_2001458759_v1_Newgate___2006_2___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322355/UKO2_2001458758_v1_Newgate___2006_3___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322354/UKO2_2001458757_v1_Newgate___2007_1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322353/UKO2_2001458755_v1_Newgate___2007_3___Notice___No_Progression.pdf



For further information please contact:

Newgate Funding Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com