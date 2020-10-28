Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.10.2020
PR Newswire
28.10.2020 | 17:22
Newgate Funding Plc - Notices to Noteholders

PR Newswire

London, October 28

28 October 2020

Newgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697

Notices to Noteholders

Notices to Noteholders of the Company is available for inspection on the following links:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322356/UKO2_2001458759_v1_Newgate___2006_2___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322355/UKO2_2001458758_v1_Newgate___2006_3___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322354/UKO2_2001458757_v1_Newgate___2007_1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322353/UKO2_2001458755_v1_Newgate___2007_3___Notice___No_Progression.pdf


For further information please contact:

Newgate Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
