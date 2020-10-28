

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. added over 74,000 new cases on Tuesday as the country continues to battle a third wave of the pandemic. U.S. averages more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases a day over a week, with 29 states setting new records this month for the most new daily cases since the pandemic began in February.



More than 8.78 million cases have been reported nationwide, and at least 226,000 people have died of COVID-19, according to data from John Hopkins University. According to JHU, the average number of daily new cases this past week is up 21% compared to the previous week.



'We're rising quickly. If we just go back about six, seven weeks ago to Labor Day, we were at about 35,000 cases a day,' said Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University School of Public Health.'



'Although the number of deaths is gradually increasing, the proportion of deaths to cases remains relatively low, compared to the early phase of the pandemic in the spring,' the World Health Organization said.



Globally, more than 44 million cases have been reported, with over 1.17 million people killed by the deadly virus.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the government would approve a big stimulus package after the election.



'After the election, we'll get the best stimulus package you've ever seen,' he said.



Further, the U.S. government has agreed to pay Eli Lilly $375 million to supply 300,00 doses of its experimental antibody drug to treat the coronavirus, the company announced Wednesday.



