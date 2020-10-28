DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1

Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 3Q 2020 Earnings Release October 27, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results ($ in billions except Third Quarter profit per share) 2020 2019 Sales and Revenues $9.9 $12.8 - Third-quarter sales and revenues decreased 23%; profit per share declined 54% Profit Per Share $1.22 $2.66 - Strong balance sheet; $9.3 billion of enterprise cash DEERFIELD Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2020 sales and revenues of $9.9 billion, a 23% decrease compared with $12.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services. Third-quarter 2020 profit per share was $1.22, compared with $2.66 profit per share in the third quarter of 2019. Profit per share in the third quarter of 2020 included pre-tax remeasurement losses of $77 million, or $0.12 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Profit per share benefited from lower than expected taxes in the quarter. Operating profit margin was 10.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 15.8% for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.3 billion. Caterpillar ended the third quarter with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash and more than $14 billion of available liquidity sources. "I'm proud of our global team's performance as we continue to safely navigate the pandemic while remaining firmly committed to serving our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our third-quarter results largely aligned with our expectations, and we're encouraged by positive signs in certain industries and geographies. We're executing our strategy and are ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions." (more) 2 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2019 (at left) and the third quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $9.881 billion, a decrease of $2.877 billion, or 23%, compared with $12.758 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decline was mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2019. Sales were lower across all regions and the three primary segments. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of Third Sales Price Currency Inter- Third $ % dollars) Quarter Volume Reali Segment Quarter Change Chang zatio / e n Other 2019 2020 Construction $ 5,289 $ $ $ (17) $ (6) $ 4,056 $ (23%) Industries (1,150 (60) (1,233 ) ) Resource 2,310 (425) (46) (4) (19) 1,816 (494) (21%) Industries Energy & 5,452 (1,086 (16) 15 (204) 4,161 (1,291 (24%) Transportati ) ) on All Other 111 (3) 1 - (3) 106 (5) (5%) Segment Corporate (1,188) 45 - - 232 (911) 277 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 11,974 (2,619 (121) (6) - 9,228 (2,746 (23%) Energy & ) ) Transportati on Financial 865 - - - (141) 724 (141) (16%) Products Segment Corporate (81) - - - 10 (71) 10 Items and Eliminations Financial 784 - - - (131) 653 (131) (17%) Products Revenues Consolidated $ $ $ $ (6) $ (131) $ 9,881 $ (23%) Sales and 12,758 (2,619 (121) (2,877 Revenues ) ) (more) 3 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Sales Total Sales North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific and Revenues Inter-Segment and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg Third Quarter 2020 Construction Industries $ 1,781 (35%) $ 230 (44%) $ 796 (24%) $ 1,241 14% $ 4,048 (23%) $ 8 (43%) $ 4,056 (23%) Resource Industries 487 (38%) 269 (23%) 384 (3%) 564 (13%) 1,704 (22%) 112 (15%) 1,816 (21%) Energy & Transportation 1,584 (26%) 221 (42%) 1,113 (9%) 557 (33%) 3,475 (24%) 686 (23%) 4,161 (24%) All Other Segment 10 900% 1 (83%) 1 (88%) 13 8% 25 (7%) 81 (4%) 106 (5%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (22) (2) - - (24) (887) (911) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,840 (31%) 719 (37%) 2,294 (14%) 2,375 (8%) 9,228 (23%) - -% 9,228 (23%) Financial Products Segment 448 (20%) 63 (20%) 100 (2%) 113 (9%) 724 (16%) - -% 724 (16%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (37) (10) (10) (14) (71) - (71) Financial Products Revenues 411 (21%) 53 (17%) 90 (4%) 99 (9%) 653 (17%) - -% 653 (17%) Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,251 (30%) $ 772 (36%) $ 2,384 (14%) $ 2,474 (8%) $ 9,881 (23%) $ - -% $ 9,881 (23%) Third Quarter 2019 Construction Industries $ 2,728 $ 413 $ 1,048 $ 1,086 $ 5,275 $ 14 $ 5,289 Resource Industries 789 349 396 645 2,179 131 2,310 Energy & Transportation 2,129 378 1,224 831 4,562 890 5,452 All Other Segment 1 6 8 12 27 84 111 Corporate Items and Eliminations (62) 1 (7) (1) (69) (1,119) (1,188) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,585 1,147 2,669 2,573 11,974 - 11,974 Financial Products Segment 560 79 102 124 865 - 865 Corporate Items and Eliminations (43) (15) (8) (15) (81) - (81) Financial Products Revenues 517 64 94 109 784 - 784 Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,102 $ 1,211 $ 2,763 $ 2,682 $ 12,758 $ - $ 12,758 (more) 4 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2019 (at left) and the third quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $985 million, a decrease of $1.035 billion, or 51%, compared with $2.020 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. Favorable selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were mostly offset by unfavorable price realization and lower profit from financial products. SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. Profit (Loss) by Segment Third Quarter Third $ % Quart er (Millions of 2020 2019 Change Change dollars) Construction $ 585 $ 940 $ (355) (38%) Industries Resource 167 311 (144) (46%) Industries Energy & 492 1,021 (529) (52%) Transportatio n All Other 27 (21) 48 n/a Segment Corporate (346) (363) 17 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 925 1,888 (963) (51%) Energy & Transportatio n Financial 142 218 (76) (35%) Products Segment Corporate (15) 21 (36) Items and Eliminations Financial 127 239 (112) (47%) Products Consolidating (67) (107) 40 Adjustments Consolidated $ 985 $ $ (1,035) (51%) Operating 2,020 Profit (more) 5 Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items ? Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2020 was income of $14 million, compared with income of $88 million in the third quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to the unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses) and lower investment and interest income. ? The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 31%, excluding the discrete items

