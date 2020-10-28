DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1 28-Oct-2020 / 17:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 3Q 2020 Earnings Release October 27, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results ($ in billions except Third Quarter profit per share) 2020 2019 Sales and Revenues $9.9 $12.8 - Third-quarter sales and revenues decreased 23%; profit per share declined 54% Profit Per Share $1.22 $2.66 - Strong balance sheet; $9.3 billion of enterprise cash DEERFIELD Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2020 sales and revenues of $9.9 billion, a 23% decrease compared with $12.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services. Third-quarter 2020 profit per share was $1.22, compared with $2.66 profit per share in the third quarter of 2019. Profit per share in the third quarter of 2020 included pre-tax remeasurement losses of $77 million, or $0.12 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Profit per share benefited from lower than expected taxes in the quarter. Operating profit margin was 10.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 15.8% for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.3 billion. Caterpillar ended the third quarter with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash and more than $14 billion of available liquidity sources. "I'm proud of our global team's performance as we continue to safely navigate the pandemic while remaining firmly committed to serving our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our third-quarter results largely aligned with our expectations, and we're encouraged by positive signs in certain industries and geographies. We're executing our strategy and are ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions." (more) 2 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2019 (at left) and the third quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $9.881 billion, a decrease of $2.877 billion, or 23%, compared with $12.758 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decline was mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2019. Sales were lower across all regions and the three primary segments. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of Third Sales Price Currency Inter- Third $ % dollars) Quarter Volume Reali Segment Quarter Change Chang zatio / e n Other 2019 2020 Construction $ 5,289 $ $ $ (17) $ (6) $ 4,056 $ (23%) Industries (1,150 (60) (1,233 ) ) Resource 2,310 (425) (46) (4) (19) 1,816 (494) (21%) Industries Energy & 5,452 (1,086 (16) 15 (204) 4,161 (1,291 (24%) Transportati ) ) on All Other 111 (3) 1 - (3) 106 (5) (5%) Segment Corporate (1,188) 45 - - 232 (911) 277 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 11,974 (2,619 (121) (6) - 9,228 (2,746 (23%) Energy & ) ) Transportati on Financial 865 - - - (141) 724 (141) (16%) Products Segment Corporate (81) - - - 10 (71) 10 Items and Eliminations Financial 784 - - - (131) 653 (131) (17%) Products Revenues Consolidated $ $ $ $ (6) $ (131) $ 9,881 $ (23%) Sales and 12,758 (2,619 (121) (2,877 Revenues ) ) (more) 3 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Sales Total Sales North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific and Revenues Inter-Segment and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg Third Quarter 2020 Construction Industries $ 1,781 (35%) $ 230 (44%) $ 796 (24%) $ 1,241 14% $ 4,048 (23%) $ 8 (43%) $ 4,056 (23%) Resource Industries 487 (38%) 269 (23%) 384 (3%) 564 (13%) 1,704 (22%) 112 (15%) 1,816 (21%) Energy & Transportation 1,584 (26%) 221 (42%) 1,113 (9%) 557 (33%) 3,475 (24%) 686 (23%) 4,161 (24%) All Other Segment 10 900% 1 (83%) 1 (88%) 13 8% 25 (7%) 81 (4%) 106 (5%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (22) (2) - - (24) (887) (911) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,840 (31%) 719 (37%) 2,294 (14%) 2,375 (8%) 9,228 (23%) - -% 9,228 (23%) Financial Products Segment 448 (20%) 63 (20%) 100 (2%) 113 (9%) 724 (16%) - -% 724 (16%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (37) (10) (10) (14) (71) - (71) Financial Products Revenues 411 (21%) 53 (17%) 90 (4%) 99 (9%) 653 (17%) - -% 653 (17%) Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,251 (30%) $ 772 (36%) $ 2,384 (14%) $ 2,474 (8%) $ 9,881 (23%) $ - -% $ 9,881 (23%) Third Quarter 2019 Construction Industries $ 2,728 $ 413 $ 1,048 $ 1,086 $ 5,275 $ 14 $ 5,289 Resource Industries 789 349 396 645 2,179 131 2,310 Energy & Transportation 2,129 378 1,224 831 4,562 890 5,452 All Other Segment 1 6 8 12 27 84 111 Corporate Items and Eliminations (62) 1 (7) (1) (69) (1,119) (1,188) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,585 1,147 2,669 2,573 11,974 - 11,974 Financial Products Segment 560 79 102 124 865 - 865 Corporate Items and Eliminations (43) (15) (8) (15) (81) - (81) Financial Products Revenues 517 64 94 109 784 - 784 Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,102 $ 1,211 $ 2,763 $ 2,682 $ 12,758 $ - $ 12,758 (more) 4 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2019 (at left) and the third quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $985 million, a decrease of $1.035 billion, or 51%, compared with $2.020 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. Favorable selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were mostly offset by unfavorable price realization and lower profit from financial products. SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. Profit (Loss) by Segment Third Quarter Third $ % Quart er (Millions of 2020 2019 Change Change dollars) Construction $ 585 $ 940 $ (355) (38%) Industries Resource 167 311 (144) (46%) Industries Energy & 492 1,021 (529) (52%) Transportatio n All Other 27 (21) 48 n/a Segment Corporate (346) (363) 17 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 925 1,888 (963) (51%) Energy & Transportatio n Financial 142 218 (76) (35%) Products Segment Corporate (15) 21 (36) Items and Eliminations Financial 127 239 (112) (47%) Products Consolidating (67) (107) 40 Adjustments Consolidated $ 985 $ $ (1,035) (51%) Operating 2,020 Profit (more) 5 Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items ? Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2020 was income of $14 million, compared with income of $88 million in the third quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to the unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses) and lower investment and interest income. ? The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 31%, excluding the discrete items

discussed below, compared with 26% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the estimated annual tax rate was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2020, including the impact of U.S. tax on non-U.S. earnings as a result of U.S. tax reform. In the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded discrete tax benefits of $80 million to adjust prior year U.S. taxes and $13 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In addition, the company recorded a $12 million tax benefit related to the $77 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. (more) 6 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Inter- Third $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,289 $ (1,150) $ (60) $ (17) $ (6) $ 4,056 $ (1,233) Sales by Region Third $ (23%) Geographic Third Quarter 2019 Change % Change Quarter 2020 North America $ 1,781 $ 2,728 $ (947) (35%) Latin America 230 413 (183) (44%) EAME 796 1,048 (252) (24%) Asia/Pacific 1,241 1,086 155 14% External Sales 4,048 5,275 (1,227) (23%) Inter-segment 8 14 (6) (43%) Total Sales $ 4,056 $ 5,289 $ (1,233) (23%) Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 585 $ 940 $ (355) (38%) Segment Profit Margin 14.4 % 17.8 % (3.4 pts) Construction Industries' total sales were $4.056 billion in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.233 billion, or 23%, compared with $5.289 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. During the third quarter of 2020, dealers decreased inventories in all regions except for Asia/Pacific where dealers increased inventories, compared with the third quarter of 2019 when dealer inventories were about flat in all regions except for Asia/Pacific where dealers decreased inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2019. ? In North America, sales decreased mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. The lower end-user demand was driven primarily by pipeline and road construction. ? Sales declined in Latin America primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. ? In EAME, sales decreased mostly because of lower sales volume across the region, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. ? Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. The increase in sales was primarily driven by China demand, which was partially offset by lower sales in the rest of the region. Construction Industries' profit was $585 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $355 million, or 38%, compared with $940 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs were driven by lower period manufacturing costs and favorable variable labor and burden. SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs both benefited from cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. (more) 7 RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Inter- Third $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 2,310 $ (425) $ (46) $ (4) $ (19) $ 1,816 $ (494) Sales by Region Third $ (21%) Geographic Third Quarter 2019 Change % Change Quarter 2020 North America $ 487 $ 789 $ (302) (38%) Latin America 269 349 (23%) 80) EAME 384 396 (12) (3%) Asia/Pacific 564 645 (13%) 1) External Sales 1,704 2,179 (475) (22%) Inter-segment 112 131 (19) (15%) Total Sales $ 1,816 $ 2,310 $ (494) (21%) Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 167 $ 311 $ (144) (46%) Segment Profit 9.2 % 13.5 % (4.3 pts) Margin Resource Industries' total sales were $1.816 billion in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $494 million, or 21%, compared with $2.310 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, partially offset by the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2019 than during the third quarter of 2020. End-user demand was lower across non-residential construction and quarry and aggregates and mining, primarily in North America. Resource Industries' profit was $167 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $144 million, or 46%, compared with $311 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly because of lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs were driven by lower period manufacturing costs, favorable material costs and lower warranty expense, partially offset by unfavorable cost absorption. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory increased in the third quarter of 2019, compared with a decrease in the third quarter of 2020. SG&A/R&D expenses, along with period manufacturing costs, benefited from lower short-term incentive compensation expense, other cost-reduction actions implemented in response to lower sales volumes and benefits from prior restructuring programs. (more) 8 ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Inter- Third $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,452 $ (1,086) $ (16) $ 15 $ (204) $ 4,161 $ (1,291) (24%) Sales by Application Third Third $ % Change Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Oil and Gas $ 734 $ 1,246 $ (512) (41%) Power Generation 1,034 1,123 (89) (8%) Industrial 730 980 (250) (26%) Transportation 977 1,213 (236) (19%) External Sales 3,475 4,562 (1,087) (24%) Inter-segment 686 890 (204) (23%) Total Sales $ 4,161 $ 5,452 $ (1,291) (24%) Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 492 $ 1,021 $ (529) (52%) Segment Profit Margin 11.8 % 18.7 % (6.9 pts) Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.161 billion in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.291 billion, or 24%, compared with $5.452 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Sales declined across all applications and inter-segment engine sales. ? Oil and Gas - Sales decreased mainly due to lower demand in North America for reciprocating engines used in gas compression and decreased sales of engine aftermarket parts. In addition, sales were lower for turbines and turbine-related services. ? Power Generation - Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume in engine aftermarket parts, and small reciprocating engine applications, as well as turbines and turbine-related services. The sales decrease was partially offset by an increase in large reciprocating engine applications, mainly for data centers. ? Industrial - Sales decreased due to lower demand across all regions. ? Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in North America, and in marine due to lower sales of engine aftermarket parts, primarily in EAME. Energy & Transportation's profit was $492 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $529 million, or 52%, compared with $1.021 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs. SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were mostly impacted by a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and other

cost-reduction actions implemented in response to lower sales volumes. In addition, segment profit was unfavorably impacted by other operating income/expense and higher inventory write-downs during the third quarter of 2020. (more) 9 FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region Third Third $ % Change Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change North America $ 448 $ 560 $ (112) (20%) Latin America 63 79 (16) (20%) EAME 100 102 (2) (2%) Asia/Pacific 113 124 (11) (9%) Total Revenues $ 724 $ 865 $ (141) (16%) Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 142 $ 218 $ (76) (35%) Financial Products' segment revenues were $724 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $141 million, or 16%, from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates across all regions and lower average earning assets primarily in North America. Financial Products' segment profit was $142 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $218 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to higher provision for credit losses, lower net yield on average earning assets and lower average earning assets at Cat Financial. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by a reduction in SG&A expenses primarily due to lower short-term incentive compensation and employee benefit expenses. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.81%, compared with 3.19% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Past dues increased primarily due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, offset by decreases in the Caterpillar Power Finance and Latin American portfolios. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $125 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $103 million for the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2020, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $460 million, or 1.74% of finance receivables, compared with $515 million, or 1.92% of finance receivables at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was primarily driven by write-offs of previously reserved accounts in the Caterpillar Power Finance portfolio. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2019 was $424 million, or 1.50% of finance receivables. Corporate Items and Eliminations Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $361 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $19 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher restructuring costs and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans, partially offset by lower corporate costs and segment reporting methodology differences. (more) 10 Notes i) Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx. [1] ii) End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. iii) Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 11. iv) Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. v) Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to discuss its 2020 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. [2] About Caterpillar Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com [3]. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. [4] Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online: https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx [5] https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx [6] (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or [7] Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or [8] Kenny Kate@cat.com Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (more) 11 APPENDIX NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Adjusted Profit Per Share The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of a significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item is remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in the third quarter of 2020. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020,

excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items. Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows: Third Quarter 2020 2019 Profit per share $ 1.22 $ 2.66 Per share remeasurement losses of pension $ 0.12 $ - obligations1 Adjusted profit per share $ 1.34 $ 2.66 1 At statutory tax rates. Note: On March 26, 2020, the company withdrew its previous financial outlook due to the continued global economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supplemental Consolidating Data The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows: Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries. Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products. Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Cat Financial and Insurance Services. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products. The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business. Pages 12 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. (more) 12 Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Sales and Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended revenues: September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales of $ 9,228 $ 11,974 $ 28,452 $ 38,369 Machinery, Energy & Transportation Revenues of 653 784 2,061 2,287 Financial Products Total sales and 9,881 12,758 30,513 40,656 revenues Operating costs: Cost of goods 6,919 8,569 21,298 27,513 sold Selling, general 1,126 1,251 3,426 3,879 and administrative expenses Research and 344 431 1,041 1,307 development expenses Interest expense 137 189 461 571 of Financial Products Other operating 370 298 1,114 946 (income) expenses Total operating 8,896 10,738 27,340 34,216 costs Operating profit 985 2,020 3,173 6,440 Interest expense 136 103 384 309 excluding Financial Products Other income 14 88 265 316 (expense) Consolidated 863 2,005 3,054 6,447 profit before taxes Provision 187 518 839 1,470 (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 676 1,487 2,215 4,977 consolidated companies Equity in profit (5) 7 8 20 (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies Profit of 671 1,494 2,223 4,997 consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 3 - 5 2 (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests Profit 1 $ 668 $ 1,494 $ 2,218 $ 4,995 Profit per common $ 1.23 $ 2.69 $ 4.08 $ 8.84 share Profit per common $ 1.22 $ 2.66 $ 4.05 $ 8.75 share - diluted 2 Weighted-average 542.3 556.3 543.9 565.2 common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic - Diluted 2 546.4 561.2 547.8 570.8 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. 13 Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Assets September 30, December 31, Current assets: 2020 2019 Cash and short-term investments Receivables - trade and other Receivables - finance Prepaid expenses and other current assets Inventories Total current assets $ 9,315 $ 8,284 8,568 9,336 1,739 11,266 6,969 8,966 1,831 11,453 38,534 39,193 Property, plant and 12,232 12,904 equipment - net Long-term receivables - 1,149 1,193 trade and other Long-term receivables - 12,209 12,651 finance Noncurrent deferred and 1,440 1,411 refundable income taxes Intangible assets 1,363 1,565 Goodwill 6,304 6,196 Other assets 3,510 3,340 Total assets $ 76,741 $ 78,453 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: =- Machinery, Energy & $ - $ 5 Transportation =- Financial Products 2,660 5,161 Accounts payable 5,193 5,957 Accrued expenses 3,510 3,750 Accrued wages, salaries 1,069 1,629 and employee benefits Customer advances 1,209 1,187 Dividends payable - 567 Other current 1,978 2,155 liabilities Long-term debt due within one year: =- Machinery, Energy & 1,397 16 Transportation =- Financial Products 7,962 6,194 Total current 24,978 26,621 liabilities Long-term debt due after one year: =- Machinery, Energy & 9,742 9,141 Transportation =- Financial Products 16,365 17,140 Liability for 6,254 6,599 postemployment benefits Other liabilities 4,408 4,323 Total liabilities 61,747 63,824 Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,204 5,935 Treasury stock (25,315) (24,217) Profit employed in the 35,508 34,437 business Accumulated other (1,448) (1,567) comprehensive income (loss) Noncontrolling interests 45 41 Total shareholders' 14,994 14,629 equity Total liabilities and $ 76,741 $ 78,453 shareholders' equity (more) 14 Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Cash flow from Nine Months Ended September 30, operating activities: 2020 2019 Profit of consolidated $ 2,223 $ 4,997 and affiliated companies Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and 1,815 1,933 amortization Net gain on - remeasurement of pension obligations 55) Provision (benefit) for (38) (13) deferred income taxes Other 919 627 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and 1,473 427 other Inventories (139) (676) Accounts payable (596) (669) Accrued expenses (286) 114 Accrued wages, salaries (547) (858) and employee benefits Customer advances 13 169 Other assets - net (15) 19 Other liabilities - net (512) (1,592) Net cash provided by 4,255 4,478 (used for) operating activities Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - (686) (723) excluding equipment leased to others Expenditures for (805) (1,133) equipment leased to others Proceeds from disposals 550 812 of leased assets and property, plant and equipment Additions to finance (9,278) (9,453) receivables Collections of finance 9,656 9,144 receivables Proceeds from sale of 37 183 finance receivables Investments and (93) (6) acquisitions (net of cash acquired) Proceeds from sale of 13 3 businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

Proceeds from sale of 239 281 securities Investments in (512) (425) securities Other - net (80) (37) Net cash provided by (959) (1,354) (used for) investing activities Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (1,683) (1,564) Common stock issued, 110 59 including treasury shares reissued Common shares (1,130) (3,283) repurchased Proceeds from debt 9,418 8,827 issued (original maturities greater than three months) Payments on debt (6,789) (6,062) (original maturities greater than three months) Short-term borrowings - (2,138) (1,006) net (original maturities three months or less) Other - net (1) (2) Net cash provided by (2,213) (3,031) (used for) financing activities Effect of exchange rate (47) changes on cash 2) Increase (decrease) in 1,027 46 cash and short-term investments and restricted cash Cash and short-term 8,292 7,890 investments and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash and short-term $ 9,319 $ 7,936 investments and restricted cash at end of period All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents. 15 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Supplemental Consolidating revenues: Data Consolidated Machinery, Financial Energy & Consolidating Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of $ 9,228 $ 9,228 $ - $ - Machinery, Energy & Transportatio n Revenues of 653 - 740 (87) 1 Financial Products Total sales 9,881 9,228 740 (87) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of goods 6,919 6,921 - (2) 2 sold Selling, 1,126 943 189 (6) 2 general and administrativ e expenses Research and 344 344 - - development expenses Interest 137 - 137 - expense of Financial Products Other 370 95 287 (12) 2 operating (income) expenses Total 8,896 8,303 613 (20) operating costs Operating 985 925 127 (67) profit Interest 136 136 - - expense excluding Financial Products Other income 14 (62) 9 67 3 (expense) Consolidated 863 727 136 - profit before taxes Provision 187 133 54 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 676 594 82 - consolidated companies Equity in (5) (4) - (1) 4 profit (loss) of unconsolidate d affiliated companies Profit of 671 590 82 (1) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 3 - 4 (1) 5 (loss) attributable to noncontrollin g interests Profit 6 $ 668 $ 590 $ 78 $ - 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 16 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Consolidated Supplemental revenues: Consolidating Data Machinery, Financial Energy & Consolidating Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of $ 11,974 $ 11,974 $ - $ - Machinery, Energy & Transportati on Revenues of 784 - 920 (136) 1 Financial Products Total sales 12,758 11,974 920 (136) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of 8,569 8,569 - - goods sold Selling, 1,251 1,095 163 (7) 2 general and administrati ve expenses Research and 431 431 - - development expenses Interest 189 - 198 (9) 3 expense of Financial Products Other 298 (9) 320 (13) 2 operating (income) expenses Total 10,738 10,086 681 (29) operating costs Operating 2,020 1,888 239 (107) profit Interest 103 103 - - expense excluding Financial Products Other income 88 (27) 8 107 4 (expense) Consolidated 2,005 1,758 247 - profit before taxes Provision 518 457 61 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 1,487 1,301 186 - consolidated companies Equity in 7 12 - (5) 5 profit (loss) of unconsolidat ed affiliated companies Profit of 1,494 1,313 186 (5) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit - (1) 6 (5) 6 (loss) attributable to noncontrolli ng interests Profit 7 $ 1,494 $ 1,314 $ 180 $ - 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 17 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data revenues: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Sales of $ 28,452 $ 28,452 $ - $ - Machinery, Energy & Transportati on Revenues of 2,061 - 2,350 (289) 1 Financial Products Total sales 30,513 28,452 2,350 (289) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of 21,298 21,302 - (4) 2 goods sold Selling, 3,426 2,867 572 (13) 2 general and administrati ve expenses Research and 1,041 1,041 - - development expenses Interest 461 - 462 (1) 3 expense of Financial Products Other 1,114 227 927 (40) 2 operating (income) expenses Total 27,340 25,437 1,961 (58) operating costs Operating 3,173 3,015 389 (231) profit Interest 384 383 - 1 3 expense excluding Financial Products Other income 265 60 (7) 212 4 (expense) Consolidated 3,054 2,692 382 (20) profit before taxes Provision 839 720 119 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 2,215 1,972 263 (20) consolidated companies Equity in 8 18 - (10) 5 profit (loss) of unconsolidat ed affiliated companies Profit of 2,223 1,990 263 (30) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 5 2 13 (10) 6 (loss) attributable to noncontrolli ng interests Profit 7 $ 2,218 $ 1,988 $ 250 $ (20) 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 18 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Sales and Consolidated Supplemental revenues: Consolidating Data Machinery, Financial Energy & Consolidating Transportation Products Adjustments Sales of $ 38,369 $ 38,369 $ - $ - Machinery, Energy & Transportati on Revenues of 2,287 - 2,684 (397) 1 Financial Products Total sales 40,656 38,369 2,684 (397) and revenues Operating costs: Cost of 27,513 27,515 - (2) 2 goods sold Selling, 3,879 3,324 564 (9) 2 general and administrati ve expenses Research and 1,307 1,307 - - development expenses Interest 571 - 599 (28) 3 expense of Financial Products Other 946 2 974 (30) 2 operating (income) expenses Total 34,216 32,148 2,137 (69) operating costs Operating 6,440 6,221 547 (328) profit Interest 309 318 - (9) 3 expense excluding Financial Products Other income 316 (71) 68 319 4 (expense) Consolidated 6,447 5,832 615 - profit before taxes Provision 1,470 1,294 176 - (benefit) for income taxes Profit of 4,977 4,538 439 - consolidated companies Equity in 20 36 - (16) 5 profit (loss) of unconsolidat ed affiliated companies Profit of 4,997 4,574 439 (16) consolidated and affiliated companies Less: Profit 2 1 17 (16) 6 (loss) attributable to noncontrolli ng interests Profit 7 $ 4,995 $ 4,573 $ 422 $ - 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 19 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Assets Supplemental Consolidating Data Current assets: Consolidated Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Cash and $ 9,315 $ 8,512 $ 803 $ - short-term investments Receivables - 6,969 2,484 497 3,988 1,2 trade and other Receivables - 8,966 - 13,120 (4,154) 2 finance Prepaid 1,831 1,372 634 (175) 3 expenses and other current assets Inventories 11,453 11,453 - - Total current 38,534 23,821 15,054 (341) assets Property, 12,232 8,156 4,076 - plant and equipment - net Long-term 1,149 294 181 674 1,2 receivables - trade and other Long-term 12,209 - 12,900 (691) 2 receivables - finance Noncurrent 1,440 1,979 101 (640) 4 deferred and refundable income taxes Intangible 1,363 1,363 - - assets Goodwill 6,304 6,304 - - Other assets 3,510 2,887 1,815 (1,192) 5 Total assets $ 76,741 $ 44,804 $ 34,127 $ (2,190) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term $ 2,660 $ - $ 2,660 $ - borrowings Short-term - - - - borrowings with consolidated companies Accounts 5,193 5,174 187 (168) 6 payable Accrued 3,510 3,131 379 - expenses Accrued wages, 1,069 1,055 14 - salaries and employee benefits Customer 1,209 1,209 - - advances Dividends - - - - payable Other current 1,978 1,509 666 (197) 4,7 liabilities Long-term debt 9,359 1,397 7,962 - due within one year Total current 24,978 13,475 11,868 (365) liabilities Long-term debt 26,107 9,757 16,365 (15) 8 due after one year Liability for 6,254 6,253 1 - postemployment benefits Other 4,408 3,739 1,384 (715) 4 liabilities Total 61,747 33,224 29,618 (1,095) liabilities Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,204 6,204 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock (25,315) (25,315) - - Profit 35,508 31,285 4,214 9 9 employed in the business Accumulated (1,448) (636) (812) - other comprehensive income (loss) Noncontrolling 45 42 188 (185) 9 interests Total 14,994 11,580 4,509 (1,095) shareholders' equity Total $ 76,741 $ 44,804 $ 34,127 $ (2,190) liabilities and shareholders' equity 1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries. (more) 20 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Assets Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Current assets: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Cash and $ 8,284 $ 7,299 $ 985 $ - short-term investments Receivables - 8,568 3,737 451 4,380 1,2 trade and other Receivables - 9,336 - 14,489 (5,153) 2 finance Prepaid 1,739 1,290 529 (80) 3 expenses and other current assets Inventories 11,266 11,266 - - Total current 39,193 23,592 16,454 (853) assets Property, 12,904 8,606 4,298 - plant and equipment - net Long-term 1,193 348 152 693 1,2 receivables - trade and other Long-term 12,651 - 13,354 (703) 2 receivables - finance Noncurrent 1,411 2,002 117 (708) 4 deferred and refundable income taxes Intangible 1,565 1,565 - - assets Goodwill 6,196 6,196 - - Other assets 3,340 2,953 1,572 (1,185) 5 Total assets $ 78,453 $ 45,262 $ 35,947 $ (2,756) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term $ 5,166 $ 5 $ 5,161 $ - borrowings Short-term - - 600 (600) 6 borrowings with consolidated companies Accounts 5,957 5,918 212 (173) 7 payable Accrued 3,750 3,415 335 - expenses Accrued wages, 1,629 1,580 49 - salaries and employee benefits Customer 1,187 1,187 - - advances Dividends 567 567 - - payable Other current 2,155 1,689 566 (100) 4,8 liabilities

Long-term debt 6,210 16 6,194 - due within one year Total current 26,621 14,377 13,117 (873) liabilities Long-term debt 26,281 9,151 17,140 (10) 6 due after one year Liability for 6,599 6,599 - - postemployment benefits Other 4,323 3,681 1,430 (788) 4 liabilities Total 63,824 33,808 31,687 (1,671) liabilities Shareholders' equity Common stock 5,935 5,935 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock (24,217) (24,217) - - Profit 34,437 30,434 3,997 6 9 employed in the business Accumulated (1,567) (739) (828) - other comprehensive income (loss) Noncontrolling 41 41 172 (172) 9 interests Total 14,629 11,454 4,260 (1,085) shareholders' equity Total $ 78,453 $ 45,262 $ 35,947 $ (2,756) liabilities and shareholders' equity 1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries. (more) 21 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Cash flow Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data from operating activities: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of $ 2,223 $ 1,990 $ 263 $ (30) 1 consolidated , and 5 affiliated companies Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation 1,815 1,217 598 - and amortization Net gain on (55) (55) - - remeasuremen t of pension obligations Provision (38) (5) (33) - (benefit) for deferred income taxes Other 919 494 167 258 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures : Receivables 1,473 616 (54) 911 2 - trade and , other 3 Inventories (139) (130) - (9) 2 Accounts (596) (599) (6) 9 2 payable Accrued (286) (314) 28 - expenses Accrued (547) (512) (35) - wages, salaries and employee benefits Customer 13 13 - - advances Other assets (15) (136) 26 95 2 - net Other (512) (514) 83 (81) 2 liabilities - net Net cash 4,255 2,065 1,037 1,153 provided by (used for) operating activities Cash flow from investing activities: Capital (686) (687) (11) 12 2 expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others Expenditures (805) 2 (823) 16 2 for equipment leased to others Proceeds 550 119 451 (20) 2 from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment Additions to (9,278) - (10,234) 956 3 finance receivables Collections 9,656 - 10,822 (1,166) 3 of finance receivables Net - - 971 (971) 3 intercompany purchased receivables Proceeds 37 - 37 - from sale of finance receivables Net - 599 6 (605) 4 intercompany borrowings Investments (93) (93) - - and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) Proceeds 13 13 - - from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) Proceeds 239 17 222 - from sale of securities Investments (512) (15) (497) - in securities Other - net (80) (21) (59) - Net cash (959) (66) 885 (1,778) provided by (used for) investing activities Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends (1,683) (1,683) (20) 20 5 paid Common stock 110 110 - - issued, including treasury shares reissued Common (1,130) (1,130) - - shares repurchased Net - (6) (599) 605 4 intercompany borrowings Proceeds 9,418 1,991 7,427 - from debt issued > 90 days Payments on (6,789) (18) (6,771) - debt > 90 days Short-term (2,138) (5) (2,133) - borrowings - net < 90 days Other - net (1) (1) - - Net cash (2,213) (742) (2,096) 625 provided by (used for) financing activities Effect of (56) (47) (9) - exchange rate changes on cash Increase 1,027 1,210 (183) - (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash Cash and 8,292 7,302 990 - short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash and $ 9,319 $ 8,512 $ 807 $ - short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period 1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T. (more) 22 Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Cash flow Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data from operating activities: Machinery, Financial Consolidating Energy & Products Adjustments Transportation Profit of $ 4,997 $ 4,574 $ 439 $ (16)1 consolidated and affiliated companies Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation 1,933 1,283 650 - and amortization Provision (13) 9 (22) - (benefit) for deferred income taxes Other 627 379 (111) 359 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures : Receivables 427 125 (16) 318 2, - trade and other Inventories (676) (702) - 26 2 Accounts (669) (651) 6 (24) 2 payable Accrued 114 105 11 (2) 2 expenses Accrued (858) (865) 7 - wages, salaries and employee benefits Customer 169 171 - (2) 2 advances Other assets 19 (66) 63 22 2 - net Other (1,592) (1,730) 150 (12) 2 liabilities - net Net cash 4,478 2,632 1,177 669 provided by (used for) operating activities Cash flow from investing activities: Capital (723) (709) (14) - expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others Expenditures (1,133) (21) (1,151) 39 2 for equipment leased to others Proceeds 812 149 766 (103) 2 from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment Additions to (9,453) - (10,633) 1,180 3 finance receivables Collections 9,144 - 10,166 (1,022) 3 of finance receivables Net - - 763 (763) 3 intercompany purchased receivables Proceeds 183 - 183 - from sale of finance receivables

Net - 721 1 (722) 4 intercompany borrowings Investments (6) (6) - - and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) Proceeds 3 3 - - from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) Proceeds 281 16 265 - from sale of securities Investments (425) (16) (409) - in securities Other - net (37) 1 (38) - Net cash (1,354) 138 (101) (1,391) provided by (used for) investing activities Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends (1,564) (1,564) - - paid Common stock 59 59 - - issued, including treasury shares reissued Common (3,283) (3,283) - - shares repurchased Net - (721) 722 4 intercompany borrowings 1) Proceeds 8,827 1,479 7,348 - from debt issued > 90 days Payments on (6,062) (8) (6,054) - debt > 90 days Short-term (1,006) - (1,006) - borrowings - net < 90 days Other - net (2) - - 2) Net cash (3,031) (3,320) (433) 722 provided by (used for) financing activities Effect of (47) (38) (9) - exchange rate changes on cash Increase 46 (588) 634 - (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash Cash and 7,890 6,994 896 - short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash and $ 7,936 $ 6,406 $ 1,530 $ - short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period 1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

