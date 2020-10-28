Earl S Seegars Speaks Out About the Workforce Investment Act Adult Program at the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy

The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy offers training and other services for unemployed and underemployed individuals entering the security industry, says Earl S Seegars

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Earl S Seegars is proud to represent the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy and to provide the Workforce Investment Act Adult Program for unemployed and underemployed professionals entering the security industry.

Earl S Seegars is a former law enforcement officer and is the current president and chief instructor of the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy. The Academy offers various state mandated and non state mandated courses for security officers and professionals.

The Academy works to provide quality training to unemployed and underemployed individuals entering the security industry as well as those who are looking to advance in their careers.

According to Earl S Seegars, the average security officer in Georgia earns about $10.50 USD per hour. Chief Seegars notes that the officers he trains and helps procure employment for typically start their careers earning $13-15 USD per hour.

"Officers that were trained here maintain employment longer than the average officer in the state," says Earl S Seegars.

To learn more about the Workforce Investment Act Adult Program, please visit: www.pvttoa.com/WIA.html.

About Earl S Seegars

Earl S Seegars is a Georgia State Board instructor now residing in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Studies. After leaving law enforcement in good standing, he became a Georgia Secretary of State instructor for security officers, private investigators, and police officers where he received his license to teach officers in the state of Georgia on October 28th, 2005. Since making this change, his main focus has been the business of educating people in order to help them become professional security officers and private investigators. He is a certified Firearms, Chemical weapons, Defensive tactics, tactical fundamentals, and private investigation instructor. Throughout Earl's career he has had experience as an auxiliary police officer, district attorney criminal investigator, hospital security officer, armored car courier, college security officer, apartment security officer, & business security. Currently, he is the President and Chief Instructor of The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy located in Norcross, Georgia. The Academy has graduated over 5800 security officers and private investigators from their opening day in October of 2005 through to their current programs. The Academy offers state certified courses, non-state mandated courses, and firearms training. They offer specific courses in loss prevention, taser training, basic security training, private investigations, and more. The Law Enforcement & Security Private Training Academy offers firearms training for novices, professionals, civilians, and law enforcement. He is also the owner of a licensed security agency and is a State of Georgia licensed private investigator.

