Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report provides a detailed analysis of the cold pressed juices market in US by product (conventional and organic) and type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AllWellO Juice, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, PepsiCo Inc., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Generation Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Popularity of outdoor sports is a key trend in the global cold pressed juices market which will lead to significant market growth. Outdoor recreational activities, such as athletics, climbing, hiking, and trekking are increasingly becoming popular among the US population. This is increasing the demand for various healthy drinks, including cold-pressed juices in the US. All these factors are leading to a positive outlook for the cold pressed juices market.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US: Segmentation by Product

The cold pressed juices market is segmented into two segments based on products comprising of conventional and organic. The conventional cold-pressed juices segment was the leading product segment during 2019. This is due to the lower price of conventional cold-pressed juices compared to other organic counterparts. Also, the conventional method of extracting cold-pressed juice retains more vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and taste compared to other methods. These factors are creating significant growth potential in the segment.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US: Segmentation by Type

The cold pressed juices market is segmented into three segments based on type comprising of fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices. The fruit and vegetable blend juices segment emerged as the leading segment based on type in 2019. The demand for cold-pressed juice made from mixed fruits and vegetables has been increasing due to the growing focus on adopting healthy lifestyles. In addition, vendors in the market are introducing a wide range of fruit and vegetable-blend juices products to stay competitive. These factors are creating significant growth potential in the segment.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US: Growth Drivers

Growth of organized retailing in the US will drive market growth. The proliferation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others has significantly contributed to the growth of organized retail in the US. This has increased the availability of various healthy drinks, including cold-pressed juice products. Also, the changing lifestyles of consumers have increased the demand for cold-pressed juice products that can be consumed with minimal preparation. All these factors are influencing the growth of the cold pressed juices market in US.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US: Market overview

The cold pressed juices market is fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players. Hence, companies need to adopt advanced technologies and marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. AllWellO Juice, Kuka Juice LLC, and Native Cold Pressed are some of the major market participants. Though the accelerating growth momentum will offer immense growth opportunities, the short shelf life of cold-pressed juices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Market Sizing Methodology

Technavio uses a robust market sizing approach to estimate the total opportunity size for any market. Some of the examples of methodologies are shown for reference data is collected through both primary research (through industry interview with market participants and industry experts) as well as secondary research (through annual reports, press releases, company and industry presentations, industry associations, journals and in-house data repositories built over past 15 years)

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US: Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the cold-pressed juices market in the US as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The global packaged foods and meats market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and to extend shelf life.

Growth of the global packaged food market will be driven by the health benefits associated with the intake of minimally processed food.

