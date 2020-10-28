Jeff Ber Featured in Recent Home Business Article

Business professional and entrepreneur Jeff Ber was recently featured in a Home Business article that provides expert insight on how to launch a new business.

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Recently, business professional Jeff Ber was spotlighted in a feature piece published by Home Business regarding his expertise in planning, launching, and running a business. The article outlines, from Ber's own experience, how budding entrepreneurs can build a successful company from the ground up.

Ber's own experience in the business world boasts more than a decade of success as both a management professional and entrepreneur. After gaining acclaim in his field for his innovative approach and growth mindset, he took the plunge to launch his own consultancy venture, which seeks to help fellow entrepreneurs implement successful long-term business strategies.

In the article, Ber breaks down the complicated process of launching a new company into five simplistic steps. He covers how to come up with a winning idea, how to perform preliminary research, how to construct a viable business plan, how to implement high-performing marketing efforts, and how to achieve long-term success through continuous improvement efforts.

Intended as a resource for both experienced and novice entrepreneurs, the article delivers a straightforward roadmap to success sprinkled with poignant advice from Ber's own experience in business management.

About Jeff Ber

Jeff Ber is a driven, passionate business professional with more than ten years of experience in business management and entrepreneurship. A Calgary native, Ber holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University. Since entering the business world, he has received acclaim in his field for his industry insights and intuitive ability to push the envelope. In 2015, he was named "Young Gun of the Year" from a leading independent publication. Amongst his colleagues, Ber is well-known for his ability to fuel growth through innovation and persistence.

Aside from operating his own consultancy business where he helps fellow entrepreneurs grow successful businesses, Ber also serves as the Vice President of Operations at Oneball-a non-profit dedicated to providing relief to those struggling with testicular cancer. As a cancer survivor himself, Ber is passionate about ending the stigmas that surround men's health and telling his own story in order to save lives and catalyze real change.

Contact Information:

Jeff Ber

Email: info@jeff-ber.com

Website: www.jeff-ber.com

SOURCE: Jeff Ber

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612931/Jeff-Ber-Featured-in-Recent-Home-Business-Article