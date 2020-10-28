

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.02 billion, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $1.97 billion, or $3.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 billion or $4.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $6.42 billion from $5.74 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.57 Bln. vs. $2.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.37 vs. $3.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.80 -Revenue (Q3): $6.42 Bln vs. $5.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.80 - $16.15 Full year revenue guidance: $25.1 - $25.5 Bln



