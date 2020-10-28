

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP):



-Earnings: -$140 million in Q3 vs. $543 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.14 in Q3 vs. $4.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184 million or $1.47 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.43 per share -Revenue: $3.00 billion in Q3 vs. $3.32 billion in the same period last year.



