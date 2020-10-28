

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.4 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $0.4 billion, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $37.5 billion from $37.0 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $37.5 Bln vs. $37.0 Bln last year.



