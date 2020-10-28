

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in Louisiana as the state prepares for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Zeta.



Trump has ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the storm beginning on October 26, 2020, and continuing.



The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named John Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Governor John Bel Edwards had sent a letter to the White House Tuesday requesting that the President declare a federal emergency for the state ahead of the storm's projected landfall late Wednesday.



'I anticipate the need for emergency protective measures, evacuations, and sheltering for high-risk areas,' the governor said in the letter.



Hurricane Zeta developed in to Category 2 storm on early Wednesday afternoon as it closes in on the US Gulf coast with winds of 100mph.



Hurricane warnings are in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including greater New Orleans.



When Zeta reaches Louisiana, it will be the fifth named storm to hit the state this year, after Cristobal, Laura, Marco and Delta.



