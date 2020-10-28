Scope of the report

This report provides a detailed analysis of the dentures market by product (partial dentures and complete dentures), end-user (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Modern Dental Group Ltd., Shandong Huge Dental Material Co., Thommen Medical AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is a key trend in the global dentures market which will lead to significant market growth. Cosmetic dentistry techniques such as teeth whitening, smile makeovers, enamel shaping, veneers, and bonding alter the color, size, shape, and position of teeth to enhance the appearance of teeth and gums. This has increased the demand for cosmetic dentistry among consumers. All these factors are leading to a positive outlook for the dentures market.

Dentures Market: Segmentation by Geography

The market is segmented into four regions encompassing North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America was the largest market for dentures in 2019, and the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. This is due to the availability of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure by vendors, the widespread use of technologically advanced products, and the growing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal conditions in the region. The US is the key market for dentures in North America.

Dentures Market: Segmentation by Product

The dentures market is segmented into two segments based on products comprising of partial dentures and complete dentures. The market witnessed increased demand for partial dentures in 2019. Partial dentures are made of metal and acrylic materials which make them stronger and thus allow better grinding and chewing of food. Also, partial dentures are less invasive, cost-effective, and offer excellent restoration and functionality to the mouth. These factors are creating significant growth potential in the segment.

Dentures Market: Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence of dental disorders will drive market growth. The rising incidence of dental caries and periodontal diseases has increased the prevalence of edentulism among the population. The prevalence of the condition increases with age and is found commonly in the geriatric population. The condition is associated with tooth decay, tooth trauma, and gum disease. The rising prevalence of such disorders is increasing the demand for dentures, which is driving the growth of the market.

Dentures Market: Market overview

The dentures market is fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players. Hence, companies need to adopt advanced technologies and marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. Amann Girrbach AG, COLTENE Holding AG, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are some of the major market participants. Though the accelerating growth momentum will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of alternatives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Dentures Market: Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global dentures market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Growth in the global healthcare equipment market will be driven by the increasing life expectancy of individuals worldwide.

