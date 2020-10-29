Food For Thought Network: Javier Lee Is Changing Mindsets With 'Food for Thought Network'

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / From a young age, Javier Lee has observed that society and our environments programmed us to be afraid of life and not embrace its possibilities/lessons. Growing up, he thought hard about how to undo this collective damage on people, reading up on this phenomenon extensively. Today, Javier believes he has finally come to a solution. He created Food for Thought Network to show people exactly how to live life to the fullest.

Javier Lee, also known as J.R. Lee, is the CEO and founder of Food For Thought Network. J.R. Lee is an author, motivational speaker, and serial entrepreneur. His overall goal in life is to inspire people all across the world to believe in themselves, use their gifts, and become the best version of themselves. He believes that this holds the secret to receiving all of life's riches.

Food for Thought Network is designed to help people change their mindset positively and relearn all of the good qualities they need to become better versions of themselves. Javier Lee works with young adults looking to improve the quality of their mind, life, and business. These people typically understand or want to understand that their happiness is the most important thing in this world. They want to be better so they can maximize their lives; they don't know how, but they are willing to learn.

What separates him from others in his field is his honesty and transparency. Javier Lee is transparent with his wins and his losses. He doesn't believe that he's better than anyone else. However, he chooses to be a better person every day, which, in turn, gives him access to everything he needs to obtain all his worldly desires.

Javier Lee created Food for Thought Network because of his goal to motivate others to do everything they want to accomplish. Through his network, he pushes them to do and believe in everything that they could possibly dream of, things that he originally wasn't taught to do for himself. He helped a company generate six figures before he had six figures of his own. After this feat, he decided that it was time to put all that energy and belief into his own.

J.R. Lee is the author of The Metamorphosis of Me, a book of poetry and short stories that takes readers through a whirlwind of nostalgic memories and emotions. Javier Lee was inspired to write it after reading Napoleon Hill's Think and Grow Rich. The Metamorphosis of Me challenges readers to look within themselves and observe how they change over time. "From a young age, we are taught to care about the opinions of others rather than that of our own. The ultimate goal in life is to become the best version of yourself-to become a beautiful butterfly. But to become a butterfly, you go through stages," said Javier.

In the future, Javier Lee hopes to have inspired and helped millions of people all over the globe to believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves. He plans to extend his success to his family by securing generational wealth and improving their quality of life. The young visionary might very well be on the cover of Forbes in the future.

Learn more about Javier Lee on his website and Instagram.

Company: FFT Network (Food For Thought Network)

Email: fft@iamjrlee.com

Phone: 561-571-0116

Website:http://www.iamjrlee.com

