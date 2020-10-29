The global abrasives market size is expected to grow by USD 9.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Abrasives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The demand for abrasives from the automotive industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as improper storage causing technical issues will hamper the market growth.
In the automotive industry, abrasives are used for sizing engine parts, deburring, and cleaning. They are also used for repairing and maintaining autobody, interiors, and accessories. Furthermore, they are used for smoothening welds, cleaning pipe interiors, and roughen or smoothen surfaces and edges. Coated abrasives are popularly used abrasives in the automotive industry. In the transportation sector, coated abrasives are used in finishing and grinding applications. The increasing motor vehicle production will drive the demand for abrasives, fueling the market growth.
Global Abrasives Market: End-user Landscape
In the general engineering industry, abrasives are applied to grinding wheels that are used as cutting tools. They are generally used in abrasive jet machining technology or pencil blasting and abrasive microblasting. These technologies do not generate heat and can be used in major applications such as blasting and manufacturing tools. Abrasives are applied to buffs that are multifaceted tools that are used in numerous applications, ranging from cutting to polishing. Buffing is suitable for finishing pots and pans, alloy ware, and flat pans. Meter buffs, wavering buffs, and classic airway buffs are some types of buffs used in such applications. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the fabrication, automotive, and electronics segment.
Global Abrasives Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest abrasives market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the thriving automotive, electronics, general engineering and tooling, and construction industrieswill significantly drive abrasives market growth in this region over the forecast period. 71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for abrasives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
Companies Covered
- 3M Co.
- Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Carborundum Universal Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Fujimi Inc.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH
- Jason Industries Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- WEEM Abrasives
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in abrasives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the abrasives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of abrasives market, vendors
