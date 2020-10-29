The global bus HVAC system market size is poised to grow by USD 33.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The bus HVAC system market is driven by the increased efficiency of HVAC systems with pressure transducer technology. Unlike traditional systems, the new HVAC systems offer increased comfort level and efficiency. The global bus HVAC system is expected to grow further with the increasing adoption of new pressure transducer technology ones.

Report Highlights:

The major bus HVAC system market growth came from the ICE-powered segment. The advanced technological advantage these have over the others is the main reason for this growth. For instance, HVAC systems monitor cabin temperature and automatically select heating or cooling. It also monitors the blower speed to maintain the desired temperature.

APAC was the largest HVAC system market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising volume of electric vehicles and the increased demand for public transit vehicles that will drive the growth of the market in this region.

The global bus HVAC system market is fragmented. CoachAir Pty Ltd., DENSO Corp., MAHLE GmbH, ProAir Holdings Corp., SUTRAK Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, Valeo SA, VBG Group AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this bus HVAC system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global bus HVAC system market 2020-2024 is expected to witness a negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Preference for automatic HVAC over manual HVAC will be a Key Market Trend

The emergence of automatic HVAC is turning out to be one of the major trends in this industry. Automatic HVAC requires less human intervention and manufacturers are working on differentiating their products from the competitors by introducing compact systems and sensors in HVAC systems. This has led to the shift in focus of the bus HVAC system manufacturers from the tradition HVAC system to the modern automatic HVAC system.

Bus HVAC System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist bus HVAC system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bus HVAC system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bus HVAC system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bus HVAC system market vendors

