The global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market size is poised to grow by USD 98.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

One of the key factors that drive the growth of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras is the increase in the number of news broadcasters and production houses. We are witnessing an increase in the number of short films, theaters, dance shows, and live news broadcasts. Consequently, there has been an increase in the demand for digital broadcasts, which in turn, has created a need for new production houses. Also, cinematographers prefer portable high-resolution cameras that maintain picture quality even after prolonged use. These factors will help drive the growth of this industry during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market growth came from the ENG camera segment in 2019. One of the main reasons for this is its ease of use. They are easy to carry and can be used outside the studio, thus, opening a variety of new opportunities for how this camera can be used.

APAC was the largest digital broadcast and cinematography camera market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of a number of production houses and the increasing number of 3D and HD movies in Hollywood will significantly drive digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is fragmented. ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., RED.com LLC, Silicon Imaging Inc., and Sony Corp. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this digital broadcast and cinematography camera market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market 2020-2024 is expected to have a positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increased use of 3D cameras will be a Key Market Trend

The transition of the movie industry is also resulting in the transition of the preferred cameras. From capturing movies in 2D cameras and rendering 3D during post-production to filming movies using 3D cameras. The increased use of 3D cameras is one of the major digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market trends that will contribute to the market share during the forecast period. This change will increase the demand for 3D cameras and prompt prominent vendors to manufacture high-resolution 3D cameras, also resulting in the growth of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market.

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market vendors

