Press release (For immediate release) Sinopec's Net Profit for 2020 Q3 Reached RMB 23.507 Billion Campaign of Continuously Tiding Over Difficulties and Improving Performances Achieves Favorable Results with Significant Improvement of Operation and Profitability (28 October 2020, Hong Kong, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028; NYSE: SNP) today announced its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020. Financial Highlights ? In accordance with the CAS, the Company's operating income in the first three quarters was 1.5546 trillion and net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was 23.507 billion. In accordance with IFRS, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 24.459 billion and the basic earnings per share were RMB 0.202. ? In the third quarter, the Company achieved significant improvement of operating and profitability. Oil and gas production, refinery throughput, total domestic sales volume of refined oil products and total chemical products sales volume recorded quarter on quarter increase and operating profit was 26.53 billion, representing a year on year increase of 38.2%. ? In accordance with IFRS, the Company's liability-to-asset ratio as of 30 September 2020 was 51.7%, maintaining a sound financial position. Net cash generated from operating activities up by 2.8% year on year. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB 87.086 billion as at 30 September 2020. Operating Review In the first three quarters of 2020, due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, global economy was depressed and the global market was shrinking. The growth of China's economy turned positive, with GDP up by 0.7% year-on-year in the first three quarters, among which up by 4.9% in the third quarter, indicating a good continuous recovery momentum. In the first three quarters of 2020, the average spot price of Platts Brent was USD 42.5 per barrel, down by 34.4% year on year. Domestic demand for natural gas and chemical products maintained growth and demand for refined oil products recovered steadily quarter on quarter. Confronted with the severe and complex market situation, the Company adhered to the principles of "focusing on main challenges, system optimization, bottom-line risks prevention and control and seizing opportunities out of crisis" and vigorously adjusted structure, expanded market, reduced inventory and tapped potential. On the basis of favorable results of "100-day campaign to tide over difficulties and improve performances", the Company launched a higher standard campaign of continuously tiding over difficulties and improving performances, seized the opportunity of domestic market demand recovery and made all-out efforts to tide over the difficulties of pandemic along with low crude oil price and achieved significant improvement of operation and profitability. The Company completed the transaction of oil and gas pipeline assets on 30 September 2020 and the contribution of asset appreciation to earnings was booked in the third quarter. Exploration and Production: Under low crude oil price environment, the Company insisted on high-quality exploration, focused on profit-driven development, accelerated capacity building and proactively expanded market and sales of natural gas and further deepened the maintaining oil production, increasing gas output and reducing cost. In exploration, new discoveries were made in Tarim Basin, Jiyang Depression and Sichuan Basin, etc. In oil development, we increased the application of technologies to lower cost and optimized projects implementation plan, which helped to further decrease our cost. In natural gas development, we accelerated capacity building in West Sichuan, Dongsheng and Weirong gas fields, and continuously progressed with the development of Fuling, Puguang and Yuanba gas fields. In the first three quarters, domestic crude production kept stable and sales of natural gas increased by 9.86% year on year, realizing a continued growth in market share of natural gas. The exploration and production segment realised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of RMB 13.16 billion in the third quarter. Exploration Unit Nine-month period ended 30 Changes and September Production 2020 2019 (%) Oil and gas million boe 339.39 341.74 (0.7) production Crude oil million 210.65 212.78 (1.0) production barrels China million 186.69 186.69 0.0 barrels Overseas million 23.96 26.09 (8.2) barrels Natural gas billion 772.14 773.41 (0.2) production cubic feet Realised USD/barrel 38.24 58.82 (35.0) crude oil price Realised USD/thousand 5.32 6.19 (14.1) natural gas cubic feet price Conversion: For domestic production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.10 barrels. For overseas production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.21 barrels. For production of natural gas, 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet. Refining: With the market oriented approach, the Company took advantage of the recovery of domestic demand in the third quarter, further integrated production and marketing, maintained high utilization rates of facilities and maximized the profitability of value chain. We dynamically adjusted product mix, increased the supply of chemical feedstock and increased production of asphalt, lubricant and other marketable products. We optimized crude oil procurement and decreased cost. In the third quarter, refinery throughput was 63.51 million tonnes, up by 11.0% quarter on quarter and 1.9% year on year and 38.01 million tonnes of refined oil products were produced, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 11.2%, and 10.53 million tonnes of light chemical feedstock were produced, representing a quarter-on quarter increase of 15.0% and a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. The refining segment realized EBIT of RMB 31.55 billion in the third quarter. Refining Unit Nine-month period ended 30 Changes September (%) 2020 2019 Refinery million 174.46 186.26 (6.3) throughpu tonnes t Gasoline, million 105.19 119.54 (12.0) diesel tonnes and kerosene productio n Gasoline million 42.46 47.20 (10.0) tonnes Diesel million 47.86 49.01 (2.3) tonnes Kerosene million 14.87 23.33 (36.3) tonnes Light million 29.54 30.05 (1.7) chemical tonnes feedstock productio n Light % 74.63 76.44 (1.81) product yield percentage points Refining % 94.89 94.99 (0.10) yield percentage points Note: Including 100% production of domestic joint ventures. Marketing and Distribution: Facing fierce market competition, the Company strengthened market analysis, leveraged the advantages of integration, balanced volume and profit, expanded sales and increased profit, and achieved continuous recovery in sales volume. We innovated marketing model by introducing the "one click refueling", etc., promoted the integration of online and offline business, created a new service model of reducing physical contact while refueling and shopping in a more efficient and convenient way to constantly improve our services. In the third quarter, domestic sales volume of refined oil products was 45.44 million tonnes, up by 0.4% quarter on quarter. The marketing and distribution segment realized EBIT of RMB 18.24 billion in the third quarter. Marketing Unit Nine-month period ended 30 Changes and September Distributi on (%) 2020 2019 Total million tonnes 162.25 192.42 (15.7) sales volume of refined oil products Total million tonnes 123.19 139.25 (11.5) domestic sales volume of refined oil products Retail million tonnes 83.06 91.80 (9.5) Direct million tonnes 40.13 47.45 (15.4) sales & Distributi on Annualised tonnes/station 3,605 3,991 (9.7) average throughput per station Note: The total sales volume of refined oil products includes the amount of trading volume. Chemicals: The Company fine-tuned chemical feedstock mix to further lower costs, optimized operation and product slate, increased the ratio of high value-added products with the ratio of new and specialty synthetic resin reaching 68.6% and ratio of high value-added synthetic rubber reaching 31.3%. Construction of key projects was accelerated. In the third quarter,

ethylene output was 3.07 million tonnes, up by 11.8% quarter-on-quarter. We accelerated expanding high-end products market, such as medical resin, antibacterial materials and automotive material etc. and optimized layout and logistics operation to enhance profitability of business chain. In the third quarter, the total chemical sales volume was 22.33 million tonnes, up by 0.86% quarter on quarter. The chemical segment realized EBIT of RMB 4.22 billion in the third quarter. Chemicals Unit Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes (%) 2020 2019 Ethylene thousand 8,850 9,295 (4.8) tonnes Synthetic thousand 12,773 12,749 0.2 resin tonnes Monomers thousand 6,711 7,511 (10.7) and tonnes polymers for synthetic fibre Synthetic thousand 935 968 (3.4) fibre tonnes Synthetic thousand 790 794 (0.5) rubber tonnes Note: Including 100% production of domestic joint ventures. Capital expenditure: Focusing on quality and profitability of investment, the Company continuously optimised our investment projects. In the first three quarters, total capital expenditures were RMB 71.858 billion. Capital expenditures for the exploration and production segment were RMB 32.172 billion, mainly for capacity building in Shengli, Northwest, West Sichuan and Dongsheng oil and gas projects. Capital expenditures for the refining segment were RMB 13.819 billion, mainly for Zhongke project, Zhenhai, Tianjin, Maoming and Luoyang refining upgrading projects. Capital expenditures for the marketing and distribution segment were RMB 13.768 billion, mainly for construction of service stations, oil products depots and non-fuel business development. Capital expenditures for the chemicals segment were RMB 10.458 billion, mainly for Zhongke, Zhenhai, and Gulei, ethylene revamping for Sinopec-SK and Jiujiang aromatics projects, and melt blown fabrics projects. Capital expenditures for corporate and others were RMB 1.641 billion, mainly for R&D facilities and IT application projects. Appendix: Principal financial data and indicators Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with CASs Units: RMB million Items As of 30 As of 31 Changes from the September December end of the preceding year to the end of the reporting 2020 2019 period (%) Total assets 1,799,388 1,755,071 2.5 Total equity 729,179 739,169 (1.4) attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 7-9' 2020 Year-on-year(%) 1-9' 2020 Year-on-year(%) Net cash 43,845 (9.6) 83,639 2.8 flow from operating activities Operating 520,371 (29.1) 1,554,617 (30.4) income Net profit 46,389 288.4 23,507 (45.7) attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Net profit 14,147 27.5 (10,257) - attributable to equity shareholders of the Company excluding extraordinar y gains and losses Basic 0.383 288.4 0.194 (45.7) earnings per share (RMB) Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with IFRS Units: RMB million Items As of 30 As of 31 Changes from the September December end of the preceding year to the end of the reporting 2020 2019 period (%) Total assets 1,799,388 1,755,071 2.5 Total equity 728,198 738,150 (1.3) attributable to shareholders of the Company 7-9' 2020 Year-on-year(%) 1-9' 2020 Year-on-year(%) Net cash 43,845 (9.6) 83,639 2.8 generated from operating activities Operating 26,529 38.2 5,028 (92.6) profit Net profit 46,184 284.2 24,459 (44.7) attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic 0.381 284.2 0.202 (44.7) earnings per share (RMB) About Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information. Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company. Disclaimer This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements. 