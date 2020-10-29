The global gluten-free food market size is poised to grow by USD 3.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The gluten-free food market is driven by the growing demand for gluten-free bakery products. The gluten-free bakery products segment is the major contributor to the global gluten-free market. This segment includes gluten-free bagels, baking mixes, muffins, rolls and buns, cornbread, pies and cakes, bread, crackers, pretzels, cookies and wafers, and baking powder. The wide range of offerings and new product launches are key drivers of this segment. Product innovations and rebranding are other factors that will boost the sales of gluten-free food products.

Report Highlights:

The major gluten-free food market growth came from the gluten-free bakery and confectionery products segment in 2019.

North America was the largest gluten-free food market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of celiac disease and the increasing options of gluten-free foods in restaurants.

The global gluten-free food market is fragmented. Conagra Brands Inc., Freedom Foods Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Kellogg Co., Lindt Sprüngli Group, Mondelez International Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., and Unilever Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this gluten-free food market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global gluten-free food market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Availability of Gluten-free Foods will be a Key Market Trend

With growing instances of celiac diseases and gluten intolerance, the demand and availability of gluten-free foods are increasing across the globe. To boost the sales of gluten-free foods, many local bakeries are partnering with supermarkets to sell their gluten-free baked goods. Also, gluten-free products have a greater reach through online channels such as Amazon, glutenfreeplace.com, and udisglutenfree.com. Thus, the improved availability of gluten-free products will help the market grow in the coming years.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Gluten-free Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gluten-free food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gluten-free food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gluten-free food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free food market vendors

