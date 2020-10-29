Delta Capita: Reinventing Data Sourcing for Chinese Entities - Karbon 8

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the time to Reinvent. As we continue to navigate through the transformational changes taking place globally companies can take the opportunity to make positive, innovative changes to how business is being conducted today that will lead to long term benefits for both your teams and clients.

Karbon 8 is the latest proprietary technology solutions Delta Capita has brought to market, reinventing how we source and access KYC data for China entities. Launched earlier this year, Karbon 8 provides a comprehensive and real time data source for all Chinese client information.

Reinvention is about making improvements to something by looking at it in a different or a new way. At Delta Capita we work with our financial services clients to recognise the possibilities available for reinventing their existing operating models and how they can deliver it in a new way. Partnering with our clients, we work together to reinvent their value chain and consider the ways value is added along the chain, both to the products and services they offer, and what Delta Capita can perform on their behalf.

Through Karbon 8 clients can implement a cost-efficient operating model by automating and mutualizing the KYC data collection for Chinese entities. Karbon 8 aggregates and conducts initial analysis and comparisons of the sourced data in Chinese and then translates it into English as the final step, minimising the number of data discounting needed to be conducted. The data is sourced in real time, directly from the data sources in minutes, regardless of where the KYC analyst is located.

Delta Capita is a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting. Delta Capita have a unique combination of experience in Financial Services and technology innovation capability, supported by an eco-system of proprietary technology solutions. Headquartered in London with offices around the world, Delta Capita work with the world's top financial institutions to help them comply with regulations, simplify operations, reduce costs, and innovate their business models.

Learn more by visiting our website on how Delta Capita can partner and work with you in reinventing your value chain. Let's Reinvent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322073/Karbon_8.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322074/Delta_Capita_Logo.jpg



Media Enquiries:

Leeya Hendricks

CMO Delta Capita

+44 (0)20 3890 4803

marketing@deltacapita.com