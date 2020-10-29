

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported a lower profit for the third quarter, reflecting declined sales, impeded by lower prices and by a weaker US dollar.



Third-quarter net income was EUR 67.7 million or EUR 1.30 per share compared to EUR 86.3 million or EUR 1.67 per share last year.



Sales for the quarter decreased 6.7% to EUR 1.18 billion from EUR 1.27 billion generated in the prior year period.



For full-year 2020, Wacker expects sales, EBITDA and EBITDA margin to decline from last year amid the pandemic, with net cash flow growing markedly year over year.



