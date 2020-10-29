

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported that its third quarter profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders declined $1.04 billion from $2.93 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.52 compared to $1.51. Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $1.58 billion compared to $2.41 billion. Normalized earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $1.22. Underlying earnings per share declined to $0.80 from $0.94.



Third quarter revenue was $12.82 billion compared to $13.17 billion, a year ago. Organic growth was 4.0%, positively impacted by a healthy volume performance and revenue per hl growth of 2.3%. Total volumes grew by 1.9%, with own beer volumes up by 2.6% and non-beer volumes down by 2.5%.



The Board determined that it would be prudent and in the best interest of the company to forgo the interim 2020 dividend payment. The Board's proposal with respect to a full year 2020 dividend will be announced on 25 February 2021.



