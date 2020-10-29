

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved to the highest level in eight months in October, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 33.6 in October from 32.7 in September.



The latest index was the highest since February, when it was 38.3.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose to 35.7 in October, and the index for overall livelihood increased to 36.2.



The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 35.3 and employment grew to 27.1.



The latest survey was conducted on October 15 among 8,400 households.



