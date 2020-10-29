

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Thursday that its net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter declined 4 percent to 427 million euros from 444 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per ordinary share decreased to 0.77 euros from 0.80 euros in the prior-year quarter.



Group net income before special items decreased 4 percent to 427 million euros from 445 million euros last year, while earnings per share also declined by 4 percent to 0.77 euros from 0.80 euros a year ago.



Sales for the quarter grew 1 percent to 8.92 billion euros from 8.84 billion euros in the prior-year period, while it rose 5 percent in constant currency. Organic sales growth was 3 percent, while acquisitions/divestitures contributed net 2 percent to growth.



Looking ahead, Fresenius confirmed its sales and net income outlook for fiscal 2020, including estimated COVID-19 effects. Fresenius projects sales growth of 3 percent to 6 percent in constant currency, and net income to develop in a range of -4 percent to +1 percent.



