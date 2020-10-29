Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Alfatex Italia Srl, Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd. and Asahi Kasei Corp. will emerge as major synthetic leather market participants during 2020-2024

The synthetic leather market is expected to grow by USD 12.98 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the synthetic leather market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Leather Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The synthetic leather market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Synthetic Leather Market Participants:

Alfatex Italia Srl

Alfatex Italia Srl operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers different types of artificial leather for various applications such as BLUMARE for marine application and NAOS for automotive upholstery and car headliner.

Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers functional polyurethane synthetic leather with varied applications in various industries. The company offers its products in China and exports to over 70 countries.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business under three segments, which include material, homes, and health care. The company offers synthetic leather under the brand, Lamous. It is available in three textures such as solid, melange, and stripes.

Synthetic Leather Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Synthetic leather market is segmented as below:

Product PU-based PVC-based Bio-based

Application Footwear Industry Furnishing Industry Automotive Industry Bags Industry Other Industry

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



The synthetic leather market is driven by high demand from developing economies. In addition, other factors such as increasing production capacity are expected to trigger the synthetic leather market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

