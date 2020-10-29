

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported that its net income for the first nine months of 2020 dropped to 9.6 million euros or 0.09 euros per share from the prior year's level of 20.2 million euros or 0.18 euros per share.



Total revenues, including service and spare parts, were 161.1 million euros, down 13% year on year.



The company confirmed its guidance 2020. The company expects incoming orders to be between 270 million euros and 300 million euros. Revenues should reach around 260 million euros to 280 million euros by the end of 2020. The gross margin is forecast to remain unchanged at around 40% and the EBIT margin at 10% to 15%.



